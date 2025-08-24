Ever wonder where ‘The Voice’ contestants stay? Their accommodations aren’t as glamorous as you think

When ‘The Voice’ contestants are eliminated, they're rushed into a debriefing with a psychiatrist

Have you ever wondered where the contestants of 'The Voice' live while competing on the NBC singing competition? Don't worry, we have got you all covered. Since its premiere in 2011, 'The Voice' has been one of the most beloved singing shows. Over the years, fans have been hooked on the show due to various reasons, including its unique blind audition format, where the coaches select contestants based on their exclusive vocal talent. Without a doubt, the show brings a fresh approach to the process of discovering new artists, which the fans also enjoy to the fullest.

In addition to this, fans also love to witness the growth of these budding musicians on the show. During their time on 'The Voice,' the contestants get the golden opportunity to learn from the esteemed coaches. Throughout the years, many iconic singers, including Shakira, Alicia Keys, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Nick Jonas, and more, have served as coaches on 'The Voice.'

Now, the fans are well-versed with the format of the show, but they are still not familiar with all the ins and outs of the competition. Yeah, you read that right. There are still some secrets that fans know nothing about, like the winner’s rewards on 'The Voice' or the living arrangements made for the contestants. As many fans will know that the process of filming 'The Voice' is a demanding task. However, NBC ensures that the contestants participating on the show are well taken care of.

According to a report by ScreenRant, the contestants competing on 'The Voice' stay in a hotel while they're a part of the show, and the hotel expenses are paid by the network. For the unversed, let us share with you that 'The Voice' is filmed in Los Angeles, and as soon as a contestant gets eliminated from the show, they have to leave fast. In an article from 2021, Cosmopolitan interviewed numerous former contestants of the show, and they candidly spoke about their personal experiences on 'The Voice.'

At that point in time, Kat Perkins, who competed in Season 6 of 'The Voice,' stated that the whole elimination process "is very abrupt." Along with this, Perkins also mentioned that the eliminated contestants are basically sent home on the next flight. Furthermore, Perkins shared that the contestants have access to psychological care, especially after they get eliminated from the show. “The minute you are eliminated, you walk from that stage and into the psychiatrist’s office for a debriefing. They make sure that you talk about it,” Perkins told the media outlet.

On the other hand, Jessie Poland, who appeared on the second season of 'The Voice,' explained, “Once you’re on the show for a while, you get money [a stipend] to go out, and catering was really great. I ate really well.” At the moment, the fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season of 'The Voice,' which is scheduled to premiere on September 22, 2025, on NBC. The coaching lineup for the new season includes Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé. So mark your calendars and don't forget to tune into your favorite singing program.