‘The Voice’ coach Reba McEntire’s bold move may be her biggest mistake yet

'The Voice' Season 26 contestants Jaukeem Fortson, Cassidy Lee, and Adam Bohanan recently took the stage, delivering soulful performances that left a lasting impression. However, Reba was faced with the tough decision of choosing just one singer, ultimately eliminating the other two and selecting the wrong performer. Adam delivered a stirring rendition of 'Colors' by the Black Pumas, while, Cassidy brought raw emotion to Bonnie Raitt's song 'Love Me Like a Man'.

Despite Cassidy's outstanding performance, Reba made the controversial decision to pick Adam resulting in a disappointing elimination. While Adam has a notable charm in his gritty vocals and bluesy riffs, Cassidy's show-stopping rock sound and undeniable talent were outstanding. She seemed to deserve more recognition. The NBC show contestant has the required potential to grow with the right platform and her Knockout performance only proved a fraction of what she could do.

'The Voice' contestant Adam Bohanan celebrates his rich black culture

'The Voice' contestant Adam Bohanan chose a 'Black Pumas' song 'Colors' to celebrate the diversity of his Black culture. His powerful song choice made a profound impact on mega mentor Jennifer Hudson. The song selection notably evoked raw emotions among the audience. Adam's performance was deeply personal, as he reflected on his own experiences with colorism and racism as a half-Black, half-white Jewish man.

Adam has been determined to use the NBC show platform to celebrate being accepted. The edge and grit in the texture of the song allow Adam to present his strongest performance to date but wasn't up to the mark to advance him to the playoffs.

'The Voice' star Cassidy Lee embraces mega mentor Jennifer Hudson's advice

'The Voice' Season 26 contestants from Team Reba recently received valuable singing tips and life lessons from award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, who served as the mega mentor. Jennifer Hudson helped aspiring singers elevate their performances with her powerhouse guidance. Jennifer helped Adam Bohanan boost his self-confidence urging him to embrace his "dirty tone" and let it shine through.

Jennifer suggested that Adam show the audience more love and authenticity in his performance. However, Cassidy Lee wanted to show the coaches a different side of her and Jennifer helped her nail the performance. She encouraged Cassidy to be present in the song and it was clear that her words resonated. The NBC show star brought a fresh intensity to her performance, fully embracing the moment.

'The Voice' coach Michael Buble steals Jaukeem Fortson

Team Reba's 14-year-old contestant, Jaukeem Fortson, stood tall among a stage full of seasoned adults. Despite his youth, he is remarkably mature and confident. However, he came close to elimination during the knockout round when Reba chose Adam Bohanan—until Michael Bublé pressed the steal button just in time.

Jaukeem has remarkable talent and great confidence, and his powerful vocals have proven that he more than deserves to remain in the competition. However, it's clear that Michael has been building a team of top contenders with true star potential and saving Jaukeem was a wise choice.

