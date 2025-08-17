Niall Horan sang an Irish classic and sparked an impromptu dance party on ‘The Voice’ — and we’re obsessed

Former ‘Voice’ coach Blake Shelton loved fellow coach Niall Horan’s version of the Irish folk classic ‘Rattlin’ Bog.’ In an April 2023 behind-the-scenes video posted by ‘The Voice,’ the former One Direction member sang a beautiful rendition of the traditional Irish song, prompting Shelton to break into a little dance right there on the NBC set. Although Horan is famous worldwide, his Irish roots came through as he performed ‘Rattlin’ Bog,’ a 1991 hit by the folk group The Irish Descendants. Not only Shelton, but the audience also showed their support by clapping loudly for the heartthrob.

The light-hearted jam session that took place backstage on 'The Voice' Season 23 perfectly captured the friendly camaraderie between Shelton and Horan, giving the fans a closer look at how much fun the coaches have together when the cameras aren't rolling. In the same video, Shelton also serenaded other coaches, Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, and Horan with his acoustic version of 'Friends in Low Places' by Garth Brooks and asked everyone to sing along with him.

Fans have also enjoyed seeing Horan and Shelton play hilarious pranks on each other over time. There’s no doubt that their easygoing friendship has truly won over the hearts of viewers. Over the past few years, Horan has frequently spoken about the strong bond he shares with Shelton. The two hit it off immediately and quickly became close friends after meeting on the set of ‘The Voice’ Season 23.

During a March 2023 interview with NBC Insider, Horan candidly spoke about his relationship with Shelton, saying, “Me and the cowboy became good friends very quickly. We realized we're very similar people. For the good and the bad. He's so funny — from the minute we met him." After Horan joined the panel of ‘The Voice,’ Shelton welcomed him by sharing a pint before the season premiere. Horan recalled, “All the Coaches kind of got together the night before the first-ever Audition. And, you know, we had some food and a couple of drinks. And that was the moment of our [his and Shelton's] initiation. And just from that minute, from that first minute, I was like, 'Man, he's my guy.' We just had a laugh."

In a separate March 2023 interview with NBC Insider, Horan mentioned that Shelton had become 'like a dad' to the Irish singer-songwriter and shared, “It's been amazing to work with Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Meeting them for the first time, the bond that I’ve grown with them has been amazing. It's been so funny to dive into that Southern sense of humor with them and see the stuff that goes on behind the scenes. It's been hilarious. Blake he’s like a dad to me. Y’know, he’s really helped me during the show. I’ve really enjoyed his company, and watching him has been a real honor.”