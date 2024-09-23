Who picks the songs for 'The Voice' contestants? Blunder between production and artists hampers show

'The Voice' coaches make the correct decisions most of the time because they want to see their teams thrive

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: Throughout the season, the coaches of 'The Voice' often choose the songs, even if the contenders don't always agree. So, why this bizarre rule for already established singers who would much rather stick to the genre they are comfortable with?

'The Voice' competitors Tarralyn Ramsey and Frenchie Davis competed to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies," a well-known song chosen by coach Christina Aguilera and the show's producers, during the first season's "Battle Rounds" phase. Frenchie told Cosmopolitan that she didn't understand the song selection and that it is "hysterical when the judges say, 'I don’t think that was a good song choice for you,' and I’m thinking, 'You picked that song.'"

Although contestants on 'The Voice' weren't allowed to choose their songs, Frenchie won that "Battle Round," went on to the semi-finals, and placed fifth that season. Frenchie's analysis of her "Battle Rounds" experience highlights the possible mismatch between the show's tactical choices and the competitors's individual musical preferences or selves.

Furthermore, within the confines of the presentation, this technique calls into question authenticity and creative progress. Although the judges's and producers's song selections probably attempt to create memorable TV moments and highlight variety, they can sometimes prevent participants from truly expressing who they are as people and interacting with the audience in ways that suit them.

Can 'The Voice' air original songs by the artists?

Popular songs or background music are frequently used in reality shows like 'The Voice', however, if the owner of the rights isn't notified, this may violate their copyright.

Broadcasters can purchase a "catalog license" to use a certain number of songs for a certain price, while music companies can charge for the usage of their songs.

Do 'The Voice' coaches train contestants before a Blind Audition?

According to Season 6's Kat Perkins, five months passed between her initial audition call and her first day on the Blinds. Contestants are taught every imaginable scenario a month before shooting, including fainting, becoming ill onstage, and reacting to whatever many coaches turn around.

Kat claimed the hopefuls also received vocal training from coaches hired by the show. "We also had social media and interview training by professionals who were brought in by The Voice to teach us skills for living our lives ‘out loud’ on social media, radio, print, and red carpet platforms," according to her.

According to Frenchie, "We never got any of that," and according to Dia Frampton, a participant from Season 1, the only guidance she received was on where to stand and when to go. "They just said, ‘Good luck,’ and then you’re on your own."

'The Voice' coaches communicate with contestants over the phone to plan strategy

You may reach a coach by text or email. "Whenever I was worried or uneasy about something," according to Dia, her coach, Blake Shelton, would always text her back.

"It was a different time," said Jessie Poland from Season 2. He had his number as well.

Kat could reach Adam Levine through a voice-specific email address and phone number that connected her to his assistant. "I could email Adam literally 24/7, and he was really great about responding and making sure I felt comfortable, even during the night before."

How songs are selected on 'The Voice'?

With the unusual exception of competitors singing songs that are in the public domain, the producers get permission to use the music they perform, typically in exchange for the agreed-upon license cost for a show with that kind of viewership. If the music is utilized in more than one market, a separate license is required for each (country or market).

Should that be uploaded to YouTube, there will be further charges. This would make sense why 'The Voice' does thorough research on what music they can use without incurring further costs, which further results in contestants getting restricted in their song choice.

'The Voice's 26th season will premiere on NBC on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET.