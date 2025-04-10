Carson Daly thinks this 'Voice' contestant sang a Maroon 5 song better than Adam Levine himself

"If you would have chosen a Bublé song, I would have turned," Michael Bublé told Jonny Rey on 'The Voice.'

'The Voice' contestant Jonny Rey received the greatest compliment from the show's host, Carson Daly! During a February 2025 episode of 'The Voice' Season 27, Rey, a blueberry farmer, sang a heartfelt rendition of the smashing hit track 'She Will Be Loved' by Adam Levine. According to NBC, as Rey performed on the stage of the beloved talent show, Daly gushed over his vocals and remarked, "He sounds better than Adam!" while referring to the Maroon 5 frontman Levine. At the end of the day, none of the four judges, including John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Levine, turned their chair for Rey.

At first, Levine shared his thoughts on Rey's performance by saying, "It is so beautiful to hear somebody singing your song. It always is always. However, it opens you up to this other level of criticism. I'm just so inside of it because it's a song that came from me, right? So, it's hard for me sometimes to judge it accurately at all. That said, you did a great job, but I was waiting for the chorus because in the chorus there's that big falsetto, and you went full voice, and it's really hard to do, and so I feel like you cut out a big challenge for yourself, and I'm sorry that it didn't work out this time. I hope that you get back and get what you deserve, which I think will eventually be a sure thing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Rey (@jonnyreymusic)

Soon after, Ballerini went on to say, "I can't imagine how bittersweet this feels. But if you could tell yourself three years ago, five years ago, or eight years ago that you would be standing on a stage like this, singing to a person who made it, that is such a moment that you will cherish for the rest of your life." In his response, Rey quipped, "Honestly, I've only been singing for a little over a year now, so it's amazing. This is just amazing to be right here."

Then, Bublé entered the chat and quipped, "If you would have chosen a Bublé song, I would have turned... I would have because, honestly, I’m needy and my ego would have said, like, 'He's doing my song!' Come back, man. Just pick my song, and I'll choose you, man." At that point, Ballerini jokingly teased Bublé and uttered, "Michael Brib-ble." Following that, Legend told Rey, "You know, Jonny, kudos for doing something ballsy and brave and come back and see us again."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Rey (@jonnyreymusic)

Once the episode was released, many fans advised Rey to refine his vocal skills and come back to the show. One social media user wrote, "If he just took some voice lessons this year and learned how to use that beautiful voice, he would come back and knock it out of the park!" Followed by a second user who penned, "Awww, bummer! It went flat! I was waiting for the falsetto! It's hard singing a coach's song! Needs more time to develop! I got a vocal coach, and it helped me!" A third user chimed in, "Even before Adam said it, I knew he was waiting for that falsetto. And I was hoping he'd do it, but he went full voice. Hope he'll work on that and come back again. He's got a great voice." Another netizen stated, "I'm sure once his voice develops even more so that it's not straining, he'll get a chair turn in a future season :)."