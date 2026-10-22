Where are Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail now? ‘Swipe Right on the Devil’ explains Sydney Loofe's murder

'Swipe Right on the Devil' traces how a Tinder date led investigators to Sydney Loofe’s killers and reveals where they are now.

Sydney Loofe never came home from her second date with a woman she had met on Tinder. Her disappearance in November 2017 set off a search that led investigators to Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail. Hulu’s three-part 'Swipe Right on the Devil' documentary, which premiered October 22, retraces the investigation through interviews with her family, Nebraska investigators, and women who escaped the couple’s cult-like circle. Loofe was 24 and working at a hardware store in Lincoln, Nebraska, when she was killed.

Boswell is serving life in prison without parole at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, according to TV Insider. Trail is on death row at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. As of October 2026, he does not have an execution date.

Sydney Loofe in a photograph featured in 'Swipe Right on the Devil' (Image Source: Hulu)

Loofe disappeared after a second date on November 15, 2017, with a woman she knew as Audrey. When she failed to show up for work the next day, her coworkers called police to request a wellness check. A friend created a fake Tinder profile, matched with Audrey, and passed her details to investigators, who traced the phone number to Boswell. Loofe’s remains were found in garbage bags along a highway in rural Clay County on December 4, 2017.

Boswell was tried separately from Trail. She was convicted in October 2020 of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and improper disposal of human remains. She also faced the death penalty. All three sentencing judges had to agree that prosecutors had proved an aggravating circumstance required for that punishment. However, two judges agreed, while the third found it had not been proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Boswell was sentenced to life without parole on November 8, 2021.

Aubrey Trail during questioning in footage from 'Swipe Right on the Devil' (Image Source: Hulu)

She later appealed, arguing that some evidence should never have been presented to the jury. That included photographs and testimony about the couple’s discussions of torture, killing, and occult beliefs. On May 10, 2024, the Nebraska Supreme Court rejected Boswell’s appeal over the admission of certain evidence, leaving her conviction in place. Its ruling upheld her convictions and sentences.

Trail was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and improper disposal of human remains. He was sentenced to death on June 9, 2021. He initially claimed Loofe’s death had been an accident during a s*xual encounter and tried to keep Boswell from being blamed. Prosecutors argued the killing was planned, and the jury convicted him. Trail later changed his account, telling the jury that he killed Loofe because he feared she would expose his lifestyle. The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld his conviction and death sentence in November 2022. It also upheld the rejection of his request for postconviction relief on May 30, 2025, because he had filed it too late.

(L) Aubrey Trail and (R) Bailey Boswell in an archival photograph shown in 'Swipe Right on the Devil' (Image Source: Hulu)

The documentary also includes women who describe their experiences with the couple before the women left their circle. According to TIME, director Brian Beigel spent approximately three years examining the case. Loofe’s family agreed to take part after receiving approaches from numerous production companies. Their interviews give viewers a chance to hear about Loofe’s life alongside the investigation into her death.