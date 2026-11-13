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‘Virgin River’ scores historic Season 9 renewal as Netflix series reaches a major milestone

With Season 8 set to premiere in 2027, the Netflix drama has already secured another chapter, with its first seven seasons already attracting more than 500 million views worldwide
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO
Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in 'Virgin River' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in 'Virgin River' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

‘Virgin River’ is returning for another chapter and the latest renewal marks a major milestone for Netflix. The romantic drama has been renewed for Season 9, making it the platform’s longest-running original scripted series by number of seasons. The announcement arrives ahead of 'Virgin River' Season 8, which is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

The ninth season will consist of 10 episodes, bringing the show's total to 94 episodes once Seasons 8 and 9 have aired. Netflix also revealed that the first seven seasons have collectively amassed more than 500 million views, highlighting the show's continued popularity since its debut in 2019.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in 'Virgin River' (Source: Netflix)

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith expressed gratitude for the show’s continued success, saying, “In a world that can sometimes feel increasingly disconnected, there’s something meaningful about having a place people want to return to.” He also credited the cast, crew, writers and fans for making ‘Virgin River’ “feel like home the world over,” as per Variety.

Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Melinda Monroe, celebrated the renewal and expressed excitement about continuing the story. “I’m incredibly proud of our show and couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to continue into Season 9!” she said, adding that working on the production had been “a gift.”

Martin Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan, also welcomed the opportunity to return for another season. "It means the world to me that fans connect with the work we do in such a profound and passionate way... we wouldn't be here without them all so, THANK YOU," he said. Henderson added that the team would continue making the show "as long as you guys want it."

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in 'Virgin River' (Source: Netflix)

For those who don't follow the show, based on Robyn Carr’s bestselling book series, ‘Virgin River’ revolves around a nurse practitioner, Melinda Monroe, who moves to a remote California town hoping for a fresh start. However, adjusting to small-town life proves more complicated than she expected. As she builds relationships and finds her place in the community, Mel also begins working through her own emotional struggles.

The show stars Breckenridge and Henderson alongside Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Ben Hollingsworth, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Kai Bradbury and Kandyse McClure.

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