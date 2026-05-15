MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Virgin River' Season 8 welcomes Mitchell Slaggert as Mel and Jack face new challenges after son's birth

The show's eighth season began production in April in Vancouver and will conclude in August
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
An image of Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan from the romance drama 'Virgin River' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Virgin River)
An image of Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan from the romance drama 'Virgin River' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Virgin River)

Deadline reported that Mitchell Slaggert is heading to the beautiful town of Virgin River for the next installment of the popular Netflix series. Based on Robyn Carr's popular book series of the same name, the romance drama follows the nurse Melinda 'Mel' Monroe after she gears up for a fresh start in life in a remote town in Northern California. Sue Tenney has developed the television adaptation and also serves as its showrunner alongside Patrick Sean Smith. All 10 episodes of 'Virgin River' Season 7 dropped on March 12 on Netflix. The eighth installment of the beloved series was greenlit way back in July 2025, months ahead of the Season 7 premiere.

Season 8 of the hit show could see things take a turn as Slaggert has been tapped to play the recurring role of a charismatic EMT named Eddie. He is described as a laid back and easy-going guy who makes the most of his time at Virgin River. Due to his profession, Eddie will interact with the town's local physician, Doc (Tim Matheson), and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), along with the Fire Chief Kaia (Kandyse McClure), and volunteer firefighter Dan Brady (Ben Hollingsworth), whose future seems uncertain following his motorcycle accident in the finale. Eddie could be seen getting into a romantic relationship with one of the town's residents, adding to the show's appeal. 

Slaggert is no stranger to playing romantic roles. He starred as Kimberly Finkle's (Pauline Chalamet) love interest, Jackson, on Season 2 of HBO Max's teen drama, 'The S*x Lives of College Girls.' He was also seen as Ainsley Norris' (Michelle Randolph) boyfriend, Ryder Sampson, in Season 1 of Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman.' In addition to most of the main cast, Austin Nichols will return as Mel's ex-partner, Dr Eli, and Cody Kearsley will appear on the show as well as the farmhand, Clay.   

An image of actor Mitchell Slaggert (Image Source: Instagram | @mslaggert)
An image of actor Mitchell Slaggert (Image Source: Instagram | @mslaggert)

Season 8 of 'Virgin River' will include 10 episodes and feature a four-month time jump. Season 7 saw Mel and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) making the transition to parenthood as they welcomed their son. However, their baby is born with a congenital heart issue and is taken to the NICU at the end of the season. On April 28, showrunner Smith told Tudum that Season 8 will revolve around Mel and Jack struggling to navigate the medical crisis and highlight "the challenges that raising a child with special physical needs puts on their marriage and how challenging it is to be new parents, much less new parents in such a high-stakes situation." Production of the next season began on April 22 and is set to wrap up on August 10. 'Virgin River' Season 8 will likely drop in the first half of 2027, but an official release date has not been announced yet.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 27 Finale Recap: Benson faces off with Chief Tynan again as Griff is shot
TV

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 27 Finale Recap: Benson faces off with Chief Tynan again as Griff is shot

The ‘SVU’ Season 27 finale ends Olivia Benson and Chief Tynan’s long-running clash as the squad races to stop Richard Caine after another kidnapping
2 hours ago
Who will return to One Chicago? Franchise retains mainstays as first responders return for another season
TV

Who will return to One Chicago? Franchise retains mainstays as first responders return for another season

NBC has secured the return of major One Chicago stars, keeping the franchise’s core cast intact for the upcoming television season
3 hours ago
‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ star issues major warning ahead of Season 27 finale
TV

‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ star issues major warning ahead of Season 27 finale

‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Season 27 finale promises an intense case, rising tensions, and difficult choices for the squad.
10 hours ago
'Law & Order: SVU' fan-favorite star reveals heartfelt moment with Fin ahead of Season 27 finale
TV

'Law & Order: SVU' fan-favorite star reveals heartfelt moment with Fin ahead of Season 27 finale

The upcoming 'Law & Order: SVU' finale will also offer some sort of resolution between Benson and her new boss, Chief of Detectives Kathryn Tynan.
10 hours ago
Stephen King's 'Carrie' adaptation shares exciting release update and it's coming sooner than you think
TV

Stephen King's 'Carrie' adaptation shares exciting release update and it's coming sooner than you think

The upcoming eight-part series 'Carrie,' is directed by horror maestro Mike Flanagan, of 'The Haunting of the Hill House' fame.
12 hours ago
‘Chicago P.D.’ EP reveals major detail for Season 14 as Arienne Mandi opens up on cliffhanger ending
TV

‘Chicago P.D.’ EP reveals major detail for Season 14 as Arienne Mandi opens up on cliffhanger ending

The showrunner promises major changes, emotional twists, and new challenges for Voight and the Intelligence Unit in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14.
13 hours ago
Where is Mackenzie Shirilla now? Netflix's 'The Crash' shares some gruesome details behind tragic incident
TV

Where is Mackenzie Shirilla now? Netflix's 'The Crash' shares some gruesome details behind tragic incident

Where is Mackenzie Shirilla now? Netflix's 'The Crash' shares some gruesome details behind tragic incident
14 hours ago
'Dutton Ranch': Cole Hauser opens up about challenging new location and his hopes for 'Yellowstone' spinoff
YELLOWSTONE

'Dutton Ranch': Cole Hauser opens up about challenging new location and his hopes for 'Yellowstone' spinoff

'Dutton Ranch' continues Beth and Rip's story in Texas with family drama, rivalries, and the gritty tone fans loved in 'Yellowstone.'
15 hours ago
'Nemesis' showrunner teases update for future of show but there's a catch: 'Do I have...'
TV

'Nemesis' showrunner teases update for future of show but there's a catch: 'Do I have...'

With Season 1 of 'Nemesis' now out, the focus has already switched to the possibility of a second installment.
16 hours ago
Will 'The Deep' die in 'The Boys' Season 5 finale? Chace Crawford drops cryptic take on $14K wagers
THE BOYS (2019)

Will 'The Deep' die in 'The Boys' Season 5 finale? Chace Crawford drops cryptic take on $14K wagers

Chace Crawford weighed in on his character's run in the finale, while also addressing the wagers placed on his fate in 'The Boys' Season 5.
19 hours ago