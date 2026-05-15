'Virgin River' Season 8 welcomes Mitchell Slaggert as Mel and Jack face new challenges after son's birth

The show's eighth season began production in April in Vancouver and will conclude in August

Deadline reported that Mitchell Slaggert is heading to the beautiful town of Virgin River for the next installment of the popular Netflix series. Based on Robyn Carr's popular book series of the same name, the romance drama follows the nurse Melinda 'Mel' Monroe after she gears up for a fresh start in life in a remote town in Northern California. Sue Tenney has developed the television adaptation and also serves as its showrunner alongside Patrick Sean Smith. All 10 episodes of 'Virgin River' Season 7 dropped on March 12 on Netflix. The eighth installment of the beloved series was greenlit way back in July 2025, months ahead of the Season 7 premiere.

Season 8 of the hit show could see things take a turn as Slaggert has been tapped to play the recurring role of a charismatic EMT named Eddie. He is described as a laid back and easy-going guy who makes the most of his time at Virgin River. Due to his profession, Eddie will interact with the town's local physician, Doc (Tim Matheson), and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), along with the Fire Chief Kaia (Kandyse McClure), and volunteer firefighter Dan Brady (Ben Hollingsworth), whose future seems uncertain following his motorcycle accident in the finale. Eddie could be seen getting into a romantic relationship with one of the town's residents, adding to the show's appeal.

Slaggert is no stranger to playing romantic roles. He starred as Kimberly Finkle's (Pauline Chalamet) love interest, Jackson, on Season 2 of HBO Max's teen drama, 'The S*x Lives of College Girls.' He was also seen as Ainsley Norris' (Michelle Randolph) boyfriend, Ryder Sampson, in Season 1 of Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman.' In addition to most of the main cast, Austin Nichols will return as Mel's ex-partner, Dr Eli, and Cody Kearsley will appear on the show as well as the farmhand, Clay.

An image of actor Mitchell Slaggert (Image Source: Instagram | @mslaggert)

Season 8 of 'Virgin River' will include 10 episodes and feature a four-month time jump. Season 7 saw Mel and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) making the transition to parenthood as they welcomed their son. However, their baby is born with a congenital heart issue and is taken to the NICU at the end of the season. On April 28, showrunner Smith told Tudum that Season 8 will revolve around Mel and Jack struggling to navigate the medical crisis and highlight "the challenges that raising a child with special physical needs puts on their marriage and how challenging it is to be new parents, much less new parents in such a high-stakes situation." Production of the next season began on April 22 and is set to wrap up on August 10. 'Virgin River' Season 8 will likely drop in the first half of 2027, but an official release date has not been announced yet.