Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 gets exciting teaser update after release date reveal

With his swag and suave, Sylvester Stallone is all set to make a comeback as the handsome mob boss Dwight 'The General' Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' Season 3. The creative brainchild of Taylor Sheridan, Season 1 of the show garnered much love and appreciation; however, Season 2 failed to reciprocate the success. But it looks like the crime drama show will expand its universe, as the new teaser for Season 3 hints that Manfredi's journey to rise in the crime world will come with bigger risks than ever before.

Paramount+ has officially released the first teaser trailer for 'Tulsa King' Season 3, setting the stage for an intense and high-stakes return to the world of Stallone's Manfredi. Reportedly, the upcoming season is set to premiere on Sunday, September 21, with new episodes dropping weekly, per Variety. In the brief but gripping teaser, Manfredi appears to be expanding his empire into the distillery business, indicating a new chapter in his unconventional criminal career is all set to take off.

However, this move draws immediate backlash from a new group of powerful enemies, the Dunmire family. Described as an "old-money" dynasty with deep roots and ruthless ways, the Dunmires represent a far more dangerous kind of adversary, who doesn't follow the same rules of the streets Manfredi used to. According to the official logline, as Dwight's influence grows in Tulsa, so do the threats to his crew and his family.

The Dunmires' arrival threatens to destabilize everything Manfredi has built, which will push him into the most dangerous conflict of his post-prison life. This season promises more calculated risks, intense rivalries, and the return of familiar allies and, of course, enemies. Fans were also impressed with the teaser, as many took to the comment section of the YouTube video to express their delight. One fan commented, "I'm excited to see Samuel L. Jackson's character and how they set him up in this and then how he leads into NOLA King," while another added, "Been Waiting for This like Forever."

Another fan shared, "A very wonderful series, and I am excited for the new part because it will be stronger in terms of suspense and excitement. The second reason is that the last season ended with a surprising event." Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Finally a great show is coming back, I hope it's not there last Season!" Notably, 'Tulsa King' continues its success with a star-studded cast led by Stallone, joined by Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, and others.

'Tulsa King' Season 3 also introduces Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr., who will later headline the newly announced spinoff series 'NOLA King,' set in New Orleans, per Deadline. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series is executive produced by Sheridan, Stallone, Dave Erickson (also the showrunner), and others. Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, 'Tulsa King' became Paramount+'s No. 1 global original in 2024 and secured a spot among the top 10 original shows across all SVOD platforms in Q4.