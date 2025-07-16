Sylvester Stallone wraps ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 — and drops a major teaser that has us all hyped

With Season 3 wrapped up, is ‘Tulsa King’ already heading into Season 4? Here’s what Sylvester Stallone reveals

Taylor Sheridan wowed audiences with his crime drama-thriller ‘Tulsa King’, and the series gave veteran actor Sylvester Stallone a leading role unlike anything we’ve seen from him before. With the first two seasons a hit, fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next — and the ‘Escape Plan’ star just teased what’s coming in a new video

Taking to social media, Stallone spoke of his last day on the set of Sheridan's ‘Tulsa King’ and also shed light on what fans can expect from the next season. In a surprise announcement that was made by the ‘Rocky Balboa’ actor on Instagram, he was heard stating that it was his last day of filming ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 and that “all good things must come to an end.” While this may point towards a conclusion of the long-running series, Stallone went on to add that he and the team are “really happy with the show this season,” adding that this time, the show holds a lot of surprises.

“What is going to be amazing is next year, we’re going to be cranking up and going places unknown. So we’re going to try and create a lot of new surprises and interest in the show,” the ‘Creed’ actor mentioned in the video. Meanwhile, in the caption of his intriguing post, the legendary actor wrote, “Last day in Tulsa! I want to give a huge shout out to the incredible cast and crew that have made this show into what is it today. Can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store for season 3 we will start filming season four very soon and hopefully after that season five!”

As per Entertainment Now, ‘Tulsa King’ follows Sylvester Stallone’s character, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who is released from prison and exiled from New York City. Determined to rebuild his life, he relocates to Tulsa, Oklahoma, with plans to start a new criminal empire. Interestingly, both previous seasons of the gripping crime drama ended on major cliffhangers, suggesting that the series may be setting a trend of leaving fans hanging at the end of every season.

In 'Tulsa King' Season 1, Dwight was arrested after attempting to bribe FBI Agent Stacey Beale, played by Andrea Savage. By the end of 'Tulsa King' Season 2, the story took another dramatic turn when a shadowy figure was seen kidnapping Dwight and taking him to an unknown location. A mysterious voice was heard saying, “You work for us now.” Another major update for 'Tulsa King' Season 3 is the addition of 'Coach Carter' actor Samuel L. Jackson, who will reportedly appear in the upcoming season before leading his own spinoff series titled 'NOLA King'. While Stallone has hinted at a potential Season 4, Paramount+ has yet to confirm anything officially. 'Tulsa King' Season 3 is expected to premiere in December 2025.