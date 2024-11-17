'Tulsa King' Season 3: Sylvester Stallone show gets promising update

While we are waiting for the explosive Season Finale of 'Tulsa King' Season 2, this cast member sheds light on a potential Season 3

As the finale of 'Tulsa King' Season 2 approaches, fans are eagerly wondering if Dwight 'The General' Manfredi and his chaotic empire will return for another season. While Paramount hasn’t confirmed a third season yet, there’s hope, and one of the show’s stars has hinted that things are looking positive.

Tatiana Zappardino, who plays Dwight’s daughter Tina, recently shared some behind-the-scenes details. Though she couldn’t officially confirm a renewal, she did point out some encouraging signs that fans would love to hear.

Tatiana Zappardino hints at potential 'Tulsa King' Season 3

Tatiana Zappardino in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/Briandouglas)

Tatiana Zappardino explained that the production team seems to be preparing for a possible third season. “The studio space in Atlanta is still held,” she revealed. “All the sets are held, so I feel like they want to jump into a season 3,” in an interview with Digital Spy. But, like the rest of us, Zappardino is waiting for confirmation. “I cannot confirm the renewal. I don’t have actual emails saying, ‘Congratulations,’” she admitted.

Sharing how secretive the process usually is, she added, “I didn’t find out about the season 2 renewal until a month before filming. They don’t like to give out information.” Despite the mystery, she’s confident about the show’s future, pointing to its growing popularity. “Apparently, the numbers are good, and people are liking the show, so I have no doubt there’s going to be a season 3,” she said.

'Tulsa King' Season 2 star Tatiana Zappardino speaks about Dwight and Tina’s rocky relationship

Tatiana Zappardino in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/Briandouglas)

'Tulsa King' Season 2 explores the complicated bond between Dwight and his daughter Tina, as she tries to adjust to his unpredictable life. Zappardino explained, “Ever since she decided to move to Oklahoma, Tina’s been trying to find her place in Dwight’s world. It’s not normal suburbia. It’s crazy.” Tina faced some hard truths as the season went on. “By the end, she just realized she was fooling herself to begin with,” Zappardino said. Now, she’s ready to accept Dwight’s darker lifestyle. “Let’s see how it goes with embracing the darker parts of the world.”

With the season finale airing on Sunday, November 17, fans can expect plenty of drama. Dwight faces new threats, including Chickie’s arrival in Tulsa, setting up an explosive conclusion. While we wait for an official word on Season 3, it’s clear there’s more story left to tell. Stay tuned to MEAWW for further updates regarding 'Tulsa King' and your favorite shows.

'Tulsa King' Season 2 trailer

The final episode of 'Tulsa King' Season 2 will air on Sunday, November 17