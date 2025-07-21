‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 cast revealed — and a ‘SEAL Team’ favorite is joining Taylor Sheridan's mafia drama

Sylvester Stallone's Dwight will face a new nemesis in ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3, and we are not ready for the drama!

‘Tulsa King’ has wrapped production of its highly anticipated season 3, and fans can't wait! Sylvester Stallone will reprise his role as the iconic king of Tulsa, Dwight Manfredi. Fans have been waiting for an update on the crime drama ever since the season 2 cliffhanger left them hanging. The forthcoming season will not only answer the mystery but also explore a new realm, outside of Oklahoma, as per TV Insider. Dwight (Stallone) will face a new nemesis in the coming season, who will bring a whole new world into the picture.

The nemesis in question is Russell Lee Washington Jr., played by Samuel L. Jackson, who is sent by the bosses in New York. According to the outlet, he arrives to eliminate Stallone’s character from the picture in 'Tulsa King', but instead becomes inspired by his entrepreneurial spirit. The spin-off series, 'NOLA King', will follow Jackson’s character as he embarks on a similar path after relocating to New Orleans. The season will feature several new series regulars—Deadline has reported that Robert Patrick and Beau Knapp will join 'NOLA King' as a father-son duo, Jeremiah and Cole Dunmire, a wealthy family that owns a liquor business.

According to Variety, Kevin Pollack has also joined the show for season 3 as Special Agent Musso, “an FBI agent who has an axe to grind.” The outlet has previously reported that Bella Heathcote will play the daughter of a distillery owner, Cleo Montague. James Russo will also be a series regular as Ray Renzetti, aka Quiet, a New York mob boss who is “calm and measured." These stars will join the original cast, who are obviously set to reprise their roles in the upcoming season. Jay Will will return as Tyson, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch, Martin Starr as Bodhi, Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, Annabella Sciorra as Joanne, and Dana Delany as Dwight’s girlfriend Margaret.

Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Ca$h Flo, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, and Michael Beach will also reprise their roles. The finale of season 2 saw Mitch opening his own car lot and giving tough competition to Dwight. When the latter refused to cooperate with the new leadership in New York, he had to face the consequences. In the shocking cliffhanger, Dwight and Angela were awakened in their bed by masked gunmen who kidnapped the former. Fans kept putting the pieces together to figure out what the climax could mean. Has the king of Tulsa been defeated?

Is there a new gang of mafia enforcers in town? All these questions will finally be answered in the upcoming season. The release date of season 3 is yet to be announced, but since production has wrapped, it won’t be a long wait. The show has already been renewed for season 4, and Stalone is confident in the long-term future of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series. “Can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store for season 3 - we will start filming season four very soon and hopefully after that season five!” he said in an interview with Collider.