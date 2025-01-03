Neal McDonough reveals what 'Yellowstone' co-star Kevin Costner is really like off-camera: "He's truly..."

Neil McDonough and Kevin Costner previously also worked together on the 2006 hit film, 'The Guardian'.

Yellowstone Season 2 introduced a new villain who quickly left his mark in the show and our hearts, Malcolm Beck. Played by Neal McDonough, Beck was a sharply dressed, no-nonsense man with a dangerous edge and a strict personal code. McDonough’s performance brought a new level of tension to the show, and he also gave us a glimpse of what it was like to work alongside Kevin Costner, who played the iconic John Dutton.

Kevin Costner and Neal McDonough in a still from 'Yellowstone'. (Image Source: Paramount Network/ Yellowstone)

McDonough once shared insights into his character, explaining that Beck’s code of ethics made him even more intimidating. “It’s simple: If you break that code, you’ll pay for it. If you don’t, everything is fine,” he said during an interview with Good Housekeeping. Beck didn’t cause trouble alone. His brother Teal, (Terry Serpico), joined him in his efforts to challenge the Dutton family. Together, the Beck brothers brought a 'one-two punch' of villainy, according to McDonough. The partnership with Teal added more depth to McDonough's character, making him a layered and compelling villain. Their dynamic was inspired by real-life siblings in Montana who owned gas station casinos.

While their characters are put up against each other on screen, McDonough and Costner have great respect for each other in real life. The two had previously worked together on the 2006 film The Guardian. McDonough once noted that Costner had only become more focused and professional since then. “We both have strong sports backgrounds, and that mindset really helps on set. It’s all about swinging for the fences,” McDonough explained. “Each day on Yellowstone with Kevin felt as exciting as playing in the World Series.”

Costner’s portrayal of Dutton made him seem like a modern-day John Wayne, but McDonough described him as a humble, family-oriented man. “Kevin is as kind as he is talented. We’re both big family guys and baseball fans. He’s truly one of my favorite people,” he praised. The friendship between the actors stood in stark contrast to their onscreen relationship. Beck’s arrival introduced new challenges for Dutton and his ranch.

McDonough’s performance as Beck gave fans plenty to discuss, but his reflections on working with Costner revealed why Yellowstone became such a hit. The off-screen camaraderie and respect among the cast and crew played a big role in the show’s success. “Kevin and I share a love for family, teamwork, and baseball,” McDonough said. “That connection made working on the show even more special.” For McDonough, his time in Yellowstone was unforgettable because of the friendships he built. Playing a villain, especially with Beck’s flashy lifestyle (unlike typical Western villains), might have been challenging, but the bonds he formed with his co-stars and the experience of being part of the show made it all worthwhile.