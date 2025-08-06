All the Taylor Sheridan shows dropping this fall — including Stallone’s return and a fan-favorite revival

Paramount has unveiled the release windows for Taylor Sheridan's upcoming shows

It seems like Taylor Sheridan has his hands full at the moment! Yeah, you read that right. Lately, Sheridan, well-known by the viewers as the creator of the hit neo-Western show 'Yellowstone', has been working on a wide range of different projects. Later this year, fans will get to see a couple of Paramount shows helmed by none other than Sheridan. As of this moment, Paramount hasn't released the exact premiere date of most of these series, but the network has teased the shows that will be hitting the television screens this fall. Keep scrolling further to learn the names of Sheridan's upcoming shows.

Tulsa King, Season 3

Golden Globe-winning actor Sylvester Stallone will be seen reprising his role as the mafia boss Dwight 'the General' Manfredi in the third season of 'Tulsa King,' which will premiere on September 21. Last year, the showrunner Terence Winter also announced that the show will have a spin-off named 'NOLA KING', which will star Samuel L. Jackson as the main lead. Before Jackson appears in the future spin-off, which is set in New Orleans, he will reportedly feature in a few episodes of 'Tulsa King' Season 3. Winter penned most episodes of 'Tulsa King' following Sheridan's debut episode; however, 'Mayor of Kingstown' showrunner Dave Erickson will be taking over for Season 3.

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 4

On the other hand, when we talk about the crime thriller series 'Mayor of Kingstown', which revolves around America's prison system, it will be returning for a fourth season this October. Up until now, the exact release date of 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 hasn't been revealed by the network. Sheridan hasn't written or directed anything for the series since Season 2, but Season 4 marks the comeback of Jeremy Renner after his snowplow accident that took place in 2023.

Landman, Season 2

Speaking of 'Landman', a second season of the Texas Oil drama starring Billy Bob Thornton is expected to air later this year, in December. The second season of 'Landman' will begin with fixer Tommy Norris (played by Billy Bob Thornton) making some huge decisions after the death of M-Tex owner Monty Miller (portrayed by Jon Hamm) that saw the light of day in the thrilling season finale. At present, Sheridan continues to serve as the screenwriter for this series.

Dutton Ranch

According to a report by Esquire, the release windows for three of Sheridan's shows mentioned above have been confirmed by a recent Paramount earnings call. However, 'Dutton Ranch' is not in the network’s plans for 2025. 'Dutton Ranch,' the 'Yellowstone' spin-off which will focus on Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton, is currently scheduled to release sometime in 2026. Initially, the Rip and Beth spin-off was scheduled for a November 2025 premiere. Still, the network has since delayed the release of the 'Yellowstone' spin-off due to the Paramount-Skydance merger, resulting in some adjustments. In addition to this, Sheridan is also working on numerous other shows, including 'The Madison' with Matthew Fox and Michelle Pfeiffer, 'Y: Marshals' with Luke Grimes, and a potential '1944' spin-off.