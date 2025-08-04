Taylor Sheridan is hinting at a dangerous new romance in ‘Landman’ Season 2 — and we are all in

Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' has finally received its season 2 release window on Paramount+ and it's all set to drop in November 2025

From Yellowstone's Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) to 1923's John Dutton I (James Badge Dale) and Emma (Marley Shelton), Taylor Sheridan is credited with writing some of the best love stories in TV's Western world. Now, it looks like he's ready to breathe life into a new, dangerous romance in 'Landman' Season 2. With anticipation for Season 2 mounting high, fans are convinced that a new love story will unfold in the show, and we can't wait to see what the future holds.

Jacob Lofl and Paulina Cháve in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Landman)

Cooper Norris (Jacob Lofland) ended 'Landman' Season 1 as a rising underdog, using his honesty, strong ethics, and surprising industry knowledge to start building his own oil company from scratch. Not only that, but the season finale also had a quiet but meaningful moment between Cooper and Ariana Medina (Paulina Chávez), hinting at a possible romance born from grief and connection. While their bond is strong, it's unclear if it will last. As 'Landman' co-creator Christian Wallace notes, "There’s obviously a deep love... but whether or not they can grow beyond those circumstances is still to be seen." In classic Sheridan style, any romance will likely come with both pain and passion, unfolding amid oilfield rivalries, family drama, and constant danger, per Collider.

While Cooper's off to a good start, tough times are likely ahead, as Wallace puts it, "It's hard out there in the old patch." A future clash with his father's company isn't off the table, either. In the cutthroat world of oil and gas, even Cooper’s small-time efforts, knocking on doors and chasing overlooked land leases, could eventually attract attention. As Wallace warns, "They're not worried about what he's doing. Yet,"

Notably, 'Landman' centers on Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a petroleum landman and the VP of Operations at M-Tex Oil. Set in West Texas, Season 1 followed Tommy as he clashed with a lawyer investigating a fatal accident. Thornton is confirmed to return in Season 2, along with Demi Moore, who plays his friend Cami Miller and will have a bigger role this time, per CBR.

Speaking about his dynamic with Moore in 'Landman' Season 2, Thornton said, "Since [Moore’s character] doesn't really know the oil business that well, I'm there with her to show her how these people operate. You can know something intellectually, but what are the street smarts behind it? I know how to deal with these people she's going to have to deal with." Moore’s expanded role promises deeper involvement in the rough world of oil, guided by Tommy's gritty experience.

Returning cast members include Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Michelle Randolph as Ainsley, Lofland as Cooper, Kayla Wallace as Rebecca, and Andy Garcia as cartel boss Galin, whose personal life will be explored further with Grey’s Anatomy's Stefania Spampinato joining as his wife. Season 2 also welcomes new faces, which include Chicago Fire’s Guy Burnet as charming engineer Charlie Newsom, Your Friends & Neighbors' Miriam Silverman as intimidating admissions counselor Greta Stidham, and 'Yellowstone' alum Sam Elliott in a yet-to-be-revealed role.