Samuel L Jackson looks dapper in ‘NOLA King’ first look as Paramount+ greenlights ‘Tulsa King’ spinoff

‘Nola King’ looks for new showrunner afterDave Erickson steps away due to scheduling issues

The expansion of the ‘Tulsa King’ universe is officially in the works! Deadline reports that Paramount+ has confirmed spin-off series ‘NOLA King’, which will star Samuel L. Jackson in the lead. The outlet had previously announced that Jackson would appear in a few episodes of the third season of the mothership series before starring in the spin-off. The network has now released the first look of Jackson and ‘Tulsa King’ star Sylvester Stallone from the hit flagship series. “From one king to another. @samuelljackson is taking the title to NOLA. #NOLAKing coming soon to @ParamountPlus,” the official Instagram account of ‘Tulsa King’ captioned the post.

‘NOLA King’ will follow Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Jackson), who is sent to Tulsa by New York’s Renzetti crime family to take out Dwight (Stallone) once and for all. Russell also has a history with Dwight during a 10-year stint in federal prison. But instead of betraying his friend, Russell becomes inspired and decides to walk a similar path as Dwight after returning to New Orleans, the home he abandoned 40 years ago. ‘NOLA King’ will follow Jackson’s character as he rekindles relationships, reconnects with his roots, and takes control of the city he once abandoned.

He changes his mind after being “inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances,” as per the official synopsis. Chris McCarthy, the co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment, spoke to the outlet about Jackson joining the ‘Tulsa King’ universe. “Samuel L. Jackson brings unparalleled presence and global appeal, making him the perfect choice to maximize the momentum of one of our biggest hits and transform it into a hit franchise,” he said. McCarthy further promised that the audience would witness Jackson’s dynamic and “layered performance” that will efficiently supercharge Paramount+’s beloved flagship series.

McCarthy admitted that he was inspired by show creator Taylor Sheridan to expand the universe. Sheridan can be deemed a creative genius as he is the brains behind several hit shows, including ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Landman.’ After witnessing the ‘Yellowstone’ craze, the show got expanded through two new spin-off series, or maybe a few more in the future. McCarthy thought it was a genius idea and decided to pitch it to Stallone. “Chris McCarthy came to me with a game-changing idea: to elevate my show beyond a mob boss series, creating a dynamic, family-driven franchise,” the ‘Rocky’ actor told Deadline.

“I was immediately on board. Sam Jackson is the only choice to anchor this new adventure in NOLA, and David Glasser and 101 are the perfect partners to bring it to life,” Stallone admitted. ‘Tulsa King’ became No. 1 global original series in 2024 and has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4. The third installment started production in March 2025 and wrapped sometime in July. “Today is the last day of filming 'Tulsa King'. All good things must come to an end,” Stallone confirmed at the time, speaking to Collider. “Can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store for season 3 - we will start filming season four very soon and hopefully after that season five!” he teased.