'Toy Story 5' finally sets Disney+ streaming date

The Pixar sequel is available through paid home-viewing options before it streams on Disney+.

To infinity, beyond, and finally onto your sofa. 'Toy Story 5' is moving through each stage of its home release after earning $1.13 billion worldwide. The Pixar sequel is already available to watch at home, although it is not yet included with a Disney+ subscription. Disney has now confirmed when subscribers will be able to stream Woody, Buzz, and Jessie's latest adventure without paying a separate rental or purchase fee.

'Toy Story 5' will begin streaming on Disney+ on September 23. It will join the service's 'Toy Story' Collection about three months after its June 19 theatrical premiere. A standard Disney+ subscription will be enough to watch it once it arrives, so subscribers won't need to buy or rent the movie separately. The first four 'Toy Story' films are already available in the collection, which TheWrap reports has generated more than two billion viewing hours.

Woody and Buzz hugging in 'Toy Story 5' (Image Source: Pixar)

Currently, the film is available to buy or rent online. The movie became available to buy or rent digitally on August 18 through participating retailers. Buying the movie adds it to the customer's digital library, while a rental provides access for a limited period set by the retailer. Neither option is included in the price of a Disney+ subscription. Viewers who prefer a physical copy can purchase the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions beginning September 22, one day before the Disney+ streaming release.

The official logline of the film states, "The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s ‘Toy Story 5,’ and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?"

Tom Hanks returns as Woody alongside Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie. The voice cast also includes Greta Lee, Conan O'Brien, Scarlett Spears, Shelby Rabara, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Craig Robinson. Andrew Stanton directed the PG-rated film, with Kenna Harris serving as co-director, and the pair wrote the screenplay. In addition to the film's streaming release, Disney also announces that a new music video for the piano version of Taylor Swift’s original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' will be available to watch on Disney+, Spotify, and Apple Music. The video will feature footage from 'Toy Story 5.'

Its home release follows a theatrical run that made it the highest-grossing 'Toy Story' movie without adjusting for inflation, with a worldwide total of $1.13 billion, according to a Variety report. The movie opened with $159 million domestically and became the third 2026 release to cross $1 billion worldwide.