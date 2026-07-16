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Nathan Fillion's ‘The Rookie’ gets extended cut on Hulu with exciting bonus scenes

‘The Rookie’ creator Alexi Hawley revealed that the extended cut will focus on two fan-favorite characters
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 10 featuring Nathan Fillion as John Nolan (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Mike Taing)
A still from 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 10 featuring Nathan Fillion as John Nolan (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Mike Taing)

ABC’s ‘The Rookie’ Season 9 is scheduled to premiere in 2027. With the upcoming season months away, ABC is set to treat fans to an exciting surprise. An extended cut for the show’s Season 8 Episode 10 titled 'His Name Was Martin' will be released on Hulu on July 20, 2026. Fans can stream it via the platform’s Extras section on the series’ landing page. The new release will feature approximately five and a half minutes of additional footage. The episode was written and directed by Alexi Hawley, who is also the creator and executive producer of the show. It shows John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) and his team at Westview Psychiatric Hospital. They are seen trying to contain the cleaning crew, who have been acting erratically, as if they are zombies. It is later revealed that this is because of chemical exposure.

A still from 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 10 featuring Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter (Playing Lucy and Time) (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Mike Taing)
A still from 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 10 (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Mike Taing)

As they try to contain the situation, one of the affected individuals, Martin, attacks Lucy (played by Melissa O’Neil). As the episode unfolds, she ends up killing him in self-defense, causing her immense trauma. As per Deadline, the extended cut will include an action scene as the team tries to navigate the situation with hospital workers, followed by an emotional conversation between Lucy and Tim (played by Eric Winter). He will be seen consoling her as she struggles to deal with the horrific incident.

Shedding light on the decision, Hawley said, as per the publication, “For 810, I knew I wanted to make something fun and scary and unexpectedly emotional. But tension takes time to play out on screen, and I found myself in the editing room with hard choices to make. I can count the number of scenes we’ve dropped in eight seasons on one hand (maybe two?), but I was up against a wall on this one.” He added that while network runtimes are set in stone, Hulu doesn’t have the same restriction.

A still from 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 10 featuring Melissa O'Neil as Lucy (Image Source: ABC)
A still from 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 10 featuring Melissa O'Neil as Lucy (Image Source: ABC)

He added, “So, I picked up the phone and pitched the idea of releasing an extended cut as a reward to our amazing fans, who are so invested in the show.” He also promised that fans will be able to dive deeper into Tim and Lucy's journey with the extended cut. According to him, the unaired scenes will “enhance” the episode in a “unique way.” Viewers can head to Hulu on July 20, 2026, to enjoy the much-awaited extended version of the episode.

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