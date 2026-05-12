Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ first reactions are in and fans have one thing to say

The standalone special closes out the second season of 'Daredevil: Born Again,' which aired its finale last week on May 5

'The Punisher: One Last Kill' is set to release on Disney+ on May 12. Ahead of the standalone special's release, some fans were treated to an early screening, which focuses on what the anti-hero has been up to since his last television appearance. Jon Bernthal's Punisher was last seen at the end of 'Born Again' Season 1, where he escaped from prison after Mayor Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante task force rounded up the city's vigilantes under the mayor's Safer Streets Initiative. He was absent from Season 2 and stayed away from all the action when Daredevil finally ended Fisk's reign of terror in New York City. Centered totally on Punisher's journey, the special is written by Bernthal and Reinaldo Marcus Green, who has directed 'One Last Kill'. With a total runtime of 45 minutes, the episode serves as a closing chapter to 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2, which debuted on March 24 and aired its finale last Tuesday, on May 5.

A screenshot of Frank Castle from 'The Punisher: One Last Kill' (Image Source: YouTube | @Disney+)

So what do fans think of the special? Does it live up to the hype, or is it worth a miss? Netizens have unanimously praised Bernthal's portrayal of the wounded vigilante, with the special mostly receiving positive reviews. However, many fans have noted the special's violent tone and relentless action sequences. Most viewers found the special to be a gritty, action-packed exploration into Frank Castle's tormented psyche. On X, a user highlighted the episode's tone, writing, "#ThePunisherOneLastKill is an emotional ticking time bomb that slowly builds before erupting into a Raw, Brutal, Explosive finale. If you love Bernthal’s Punisher, you’re going to LOVE this. The action is raw, vicious & gives the feeling of watching a Punisher comic come to life." Another X user believed that the special did justice to the unhinged vigilante from the comics, "#ThePunisherOneLastKill builds to a satisfyingly brutal and bloody finish, with what is Jon Bernthal's best turn yet as a tormented, PTSD ridden Frank Castle. Really dug this one!"

An image of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher (Image Source: Instagram | @thepunisher)

One individual commented, "The Punisher: One Last Kill marks a rebirth for the character of Frank Castle, who undergoes a psychological journey to become the antihero we all know. The special is gritty, featuring masterful action scenes and top-notch performances." However, one user felt that the story ran for too long and repeated some elements about his origin that had already been covered. They added, "#ThePunisherOneLastKill delivers on Frank Castle laying waste to bad guys, and Bernthal is awesome as always. That said, I don’t understand the point of this as a 45 min standalone. We re-explore his origin and set him up to now be in full Punisher mode. We’ve done this already…" Another individual wrote, "#thepunisheronelastkill is remarkable. Jon Bernthal continues to prove he was born to play Frank Castle. Brutal, emotional, and (somehow?) fun. The action is *stunning* and the quiet moments are profound. Excuse me while I watch this a million more times."

A look at Jason R. Moore as Curtis Hoyle in 'The Punisher: One Last Kill' (Image Source: YouTube | @Disney Plus)

Punisher's origin story began with the death of his wife, Maria, daughter, Lisa, and son, Frank Castle Jr., at the hands of the mob in Central Park. The grief-stricken Castle went on a rampage to destroy the criminal underworld at any cost and became a symbol for the city's fight against crime. In addition to Bernthal, 'One Last Kill' also stars Jason R. Moore as Castle's close friend, Curtis Hoyle. Other cast members include Roe Rancell as Dennis, Jamal Lloyd Johnson as Barry, Mila Jaymes as Charli, Colton Hill as Colton, and Nick Koumalatsos as Nick. Furthermore, Chelsea Brea, Dominick Mancino, Evelyn O. Vaccaro, Tom Johnson, and Judith Light are also set to appear in undisclosed roles. Castle's deceased daughter, Lisa, and supervillain Ma Gnucci will also be part of the title. Based on the reviews, 'One Last Kill' is worth watching for dedicated Marvel fans, but the back-to-back fight sequences and violence could turn away some viewers.