‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ gets digital release date with bonus treat for fans

Apart from the movie, the home release will also feature some exciting behind-the-scenes content

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ is set to arrive on digital platforms on July 21, giving fans the chance to watch Din Djarin and Grogu’s latest adventure. According to a July 14 announcement on StarWars.com, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango. Physical editions, including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, will follow on August 25. Alongside the movie, the home release will feature behind-the-scenes content that explores how Grogu and other elements of the film were brought to life.

Still of Din and Grogu from 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Image Source: Lucasfilm)

The July 21 release applies to digital storefronts where the film can be purchased. The movie originally premiered in theaters on May 22, continuing the story that unfolded across three seasons of ‘The Mandalorian’ and parts of ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ The physical release on August 25 will also include several other formats, such as a SteelBook edition. A Beskar Collector’s Edition will also be available in the United States, featuring special packaging, a SteelBook case, metal posters and copies of the film across multiple formats. The movie runs for 133 minutes and is rated PG-13.

Still of Din and Greef from 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 (Image Source: Lucasfilm)

One of the standout bonus features focuses on the creation of Grogu. As first reported by People, a featurette reveals that six puppeteers worked together to bring the character to life, each handling specific movements such as his ears and eyelids. Co-writer and producer Dave Filoni explained that the team aimed to “push the limitations of Grogu,” calling him a “great little actor.” Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver also share their experiences working with the puppet and the visual effects team behind his performance. This footage is part of a featurette titled ‘Crafting The Mandalorian and Grogu,’ which also explores the film’s miniatures, sound design and visual effects. Additional featurettes include ‘Biomes—From Snow to Swamp,’ which follows Jon Favreau and his team as they build new settings, and ‘Welcome to Shakari,’ which examines the construction of a key city. Another segment, ‘Dejarik for Real,’ shows how creatures from the Millennium Falcon’s holochess game were adapted for the film.

A still from the upcoming film 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Image Source: Lucasfilm | The Mandalorian and Grogu)

Both digital and physical versions will also include an audio commentary track from Favreau, offering insights into the film’s production and storytelling approach. The bonus material may provide additional context for elements such as the film’s unexpected J.J. Abrams credit and the creatures featured in the story. Fans interested in learning more can also explore details about the Anooba seen in ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’. The film is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, when Imperial warlords still operate across the galaxy. The New Republic recruits Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, and his apprentice Grogu to rescue Rotta the Hutt in exchange for information about another target. Jeremy Allen White voices Rotta, while Sigourney Weaver appears as New Republic officer Colonel Ward, and Martin Scorsese also lends his voice to the project.

A still of Grogu from 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

Directed by Jon Favreau, who co-wrote the screenplay with Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor, the movie marks Din and Grogu’s first big-screen outing after their Disney+ series. It also marks the return of ‘Star Wars’ to theaters following the end of the Skywalker Saga. ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ will be available for digital purchase on July 21, with physical editions arriving on August 25.