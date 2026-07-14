Warner Bros. finds new Ed and Lorraine Warren for ‘Conjuring’ prequel movie

'The Conjuring: First Communion' brings Ed and Lorraine Warren back for another chilling case, hitting theaters soon.

‘The Conjuring: First Communion’ has reportedly found the actors who will play younger versions of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Dread Central reported on July 14 that Garrett Wareing has been cast as Ed, while Amanda Fix will portray Lorraine in the Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema prequel. The report also states that filming is underway, although the studios have not issued a separate casting announcement in the sources available so far.

L-R Amanda Fix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six" and Garrett Wareing attends the "Chasing Summer" screening during the 2026 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre (L-R Image source: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic and Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Wareing is known for his work in ‘The Long Walk’ and the television series ‘Manifest.’ Fix has appeared in ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ and ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.’ Their reported casting would see a new pair of actors portray younger versions of Ed and Lorraine Warren in the franchise's upcoming film after Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga played the investigators across the main Conjuring movies. Rodrigue Huart is directing ‘The Conjuring: First Communion’ from a screenplay by Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg. Plot details remain under wraps, and no synopsis has been released in the report.

(L-R) Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren, Ben Hardy as Tony Spera, and Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren in ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

It remains unclear whether Wilson and Farmiga will appear as the older Ed and Lorraine Warren. The pair first played the paranormal investigators in the 2013 film ‘The Conjuring’ and returned for later installments, including ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ and ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’. Their performances have remained tied to the film series, while the real Ed and Lorraine Warren have also remained the subject of continued interest outside the movies.

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren and Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren in ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The franchise began with ‘The Conjuring’ and later expanded through films such as ‘Annabelle,’ ‘The Nun,’ ‘Annabelle Comes Home,’ and ‘The Curse of La Llorona.’ The Conjuring Universe has released 10 films through 2025's 'The Conjuring: Last Rites,' making 'First Communion' its 11th installment. The report also notes that Warner Bros. has scheduled ‘The Revenge of La Llorona’ for April 9, 2027. ‘The Conjuring: First Communion’ will follow five months later in September. Wareing and Fix are the first names connected to the cast, while Huart, Naing, and Goldberg make up the creative team. Additional casting and story details have not yet been announced. ‘The Conjuring: First Communion’ is set for theatrical release on September 10, 2027.