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‘Hotel Transylvania 5’ sets release date and it's sooner than you think

‘Hotel Transylvania 5’ will see Dracula enjoying his retirement while his daughter Mavis looks after their titular hotel
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Still from 'Hotel Transylvania' (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures Animation)
Still from 'Hotel Transylvania' (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures Animation)

'Hotel Transylvania 5' is officially set to sink its teeth into the big screen on October 8, 2027. The last installment was released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video due to COVID concerns. Hence, the fifth movie's big-screen debut marks a comeback of sorts for the franchise, which has been around since 2012. All the other movies, barring the fourth, were released in theaters first and garnered huge success. The first one earned $355 million worldwide, followed by 'Hotel Transylvania 2' and 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,' which collected $475 million and $530 million, respectively.

Still from 'Hotel Transylvania 2' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Animation)
Still from 'Hotel Transylvania 2' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Animation)

'Hotel Transylvania 5' will see Dracula enjoying his retirement while his daughter Mavis looks after their titular hotel. A series of unexplained and spooky incidents causes mayhem in the resort, forcing the Drac Pack to reassemble and unravel the mystery behind 'The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania.' The premise is intriguing, as the installment will investigate exactly why the hotel turned out the way it did. Its supernatural roots will supposedly form the crux of the movie. Courtenay Valenti, Head of Film at Amazon MGM Studios, is delighted to bring the series back to the big screen. “‘Hotel Transylvania’ is one of those rare franchises that has become a beloved tradition for families around the world – a film series that has always balanced irreverent humor with genuine heart,” she shared, as per Deadline. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Sony Pictures Animation to bring the Drac Pack back to the big screen and continue this legacy of inventive, character-driven storytelling that audiences have embraced for over a decade.”

Still from 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Animation via AP)
Still from 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Animation via AP)

Sony Pictures is on board as the distributor for North America, and Amazon MGM Studios will take the reins of international distribution. Jennifer Kluska and Alan Hawkins jointly direct the venture produced by Lawrence Jonas. Genndy Tartakovsky and Michelle Murdocca are billed as executive producers. “From the beginning, ‘Hotel Transylvania’ has invited audiences into a world where monsters feel like family,” said Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, Presidents of Sony Pictures Animation. “These films have been a cornerstone of Sony Animation’s storytelling identity, blending a unique visual style with heartfelt, character-driven comedy. With this next installment, we’re honoring that legacy of heart and humor while delivering the unexpected surprises audiences love. We’re delighted to partner with Amazon MGM Studios to bring the Drac Pack back to theaters for families around the world.”

Still from 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Animation)
Still from 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Animation)

As per Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios was allowed to come on board as a distributor after becoming involved in the series' 2022 release. The cast has not been announced as of this writing. Keegan-Michael Key, who voices Murray the Mummy in the series, is the only one who has confirmed his involvement to date through an interview with Variety. Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg have been part of the franchise since its inception, as Mavis and Johnny, respectively. However, neither the actors nor the team has shed light on their association with the upcoming installment. Fans also wonder if Adam Sandler, who voiced Dracula in the first three movies, will appear in the upcoming title, as he did not feature in the fourth film.

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