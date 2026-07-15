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‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ begins filming as Andy Serkis reprises his role in new teaser

Warner Bros. unveils the first glimpse from ‘The Hunt for Gollum’ with Andy Serkis returning as Gollum
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A screengrab of Andy Serkis taken from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' teaser (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros⁩)
A screengrab of Andy Serkis taken from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' teaser (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros⁩)

Middle-earth is officially coming back to life. Warner Bros. has confirmed that cameras are now rolling on ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’. The studio recently released a short behind-the-scenes teaser featuring Andy Serkis stepping back into one of fantasy cinema's most recognizable roles. The video may only run for a brief moment, but it gives fans their first taste of the long-awaited project. It features Serkis sitting on set, flipping through the screenplay while preparing for the day. Looking over to a production assistant, he casually asks, “What are we gonna start with?” The assistant replies, “Uhh, Scene 1, the beginning.” With a smile, Serkis says, “That's a very good place to start.”

A screengrab of Andy Serkis taken from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros⁩)
A screengrab of Andy Serkis taken from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros⁩)

Moments later, the actor slips into performance mode. Dressed in a motion-capture suit, he lowers himself into Gollum's familiar crouched stance, curls his upper lip into the creature's unmistakable expression, and prepares for the first take as someone calls, “Action!”  The teaser then switches to sweeping aerial shots of New Zealand's rugged landscape, confirming that production is underway in the country that served as the backdrop for Peter Jackson's Middle-earth films. Serkis is taking on more than one responsibility this time around. In addition to returning as Gollum, also known as Sméagol, he is also directing the feature. 

A screengrab taken from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros⁩)
A screengrab taken from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros⁩)

Warner Bros. has scheduled the film's theatrical release for December 17, 2027, requiring fans to wait just over a year before returning to J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy world. The upcoming film also reunites Serkis with some of the people who helped shape ‘The Lord of the Rings’ into one of the most celebrated movie franchises of all time. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens are all back, bringing together much of the creative team responsible for both ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ trilogies. Several familiar faces are returning as well. Ian McKellen is once again set to play Gandalf, while Elijah Wood will reprise his role as Frodo Baggins. Lee Pace is also returning as the Elven King Thranduil. 

The cast will also welcome a handful of newcomers, including Kate Winslet as Marigol, Jamie Dornan as Strider, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Anya Taylor-Joy, who is joining the franchise as an elf. For Serkis, making another trip to Middle-earth is about much more than revisiting a famous character. Speaking with Variety in a recent interview, the actor shared how meaningful it has been to work with so many familiar collaborators once again. “It couldn't be better,” Serkis said. “And it's not just those guys who obviously I adore and love and have spent so many years working with, but the entire crew, practically from 25 years ago. So it's great. And there are generations of their kids too. So it is a big family affair.”

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