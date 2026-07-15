Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh play unlikely partners 'behind enemy lines' in latest 'Mayday' trailer

'Mayday' features Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh in a Cold War action comedy set to premeire on Apple TV

The highly anticipated Apple TV original 'Mayday' just released its trailer. The movie features Ryan Reynolds as US Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy Kelly, who, during a secret mission, finds himself stranded in Russia. The movie is set during the Cold War, opening with Kelly flying an aircraft in Soviet Airspace. The aircraft gets shot down by enemies, but Kelly survives by jumping out at the right time. He wakes up in the custody of a Russian played by Kenneth Branagh. Apart from several hilarious moments, the trailer also features some intense fight sequences. After one such fight, it is revealed that Branagh's Nikolai Ustinov was once a KGB agent.

A still from 'Mayday' (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

The trailer reveals the duo's first meeting. Kelly wakes up tied to the bed as Ustinov appears out of nowhere, exclaiming, “Oh good, you have not died.” Kelly, taken aback by the situation, asks, “Who are you? Why am I tied to the bed?” Ustinov answers, “So you would not move during the surgery.” A shocked Kelly asks, “Surgery, what surgery?” and Ustinov responds, “In your leg, I repaired an artery. You screamed a lot, but that is my fault, because I don’t have proper anaesthesia.” The first thing Kelly notices in the humble abode is that Ustinov is obsessed with America. It turns out he is a fan of its democracy, films, and its fast food.

Kelly has no choice but to ask Ustinov for help to return to his country. "As you can imagine, I really need to get going. I am behind enemy lines," he says. Ustinov seemingly agrees, and the audience sees glimpses of their eventful journey as they escape from the 'Red Army' represented by 'The Queen's Gambit's Marcin Dorociński. However, things are not as they seem, as Ustinov isn't fully honest about his identity, and Kelly also has some secrets, given that he has 'Assassin' written on his helmet. Maria Bakalova and David Morse will also feature in the movie. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, known for their work in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,' have both written and directed the title. They are also billed as producers.

A still from 'Mayday' (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger serve as producers of the movie through Skydance Media. Ashley Fox, Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, and Johnny Pariseau are on board in the same capacity through Maximum Efforts. John G. Scotti serves as the EP for the movie. The Apple TV Original movie will be available for streaming on September 4, 2026.