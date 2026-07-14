Tony Gilroy’s music drama ‘Behemoth!’ starring Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde and more gets release date

Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for ‘Behemoth!’ a new drama film from Tony Gilroy about a family of Los Angeles musicians.

Searchlight Pictures has set Tony Gilroy’s ‘Behemoth!’ for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026. The studio also unveiled the first trailer for the film, which stars Pedro Pascal as Alex Serian, a cellist returning to Los Angeles after spending two decades on the road. The story follows Alex as music draws him back into unresolved questions about his family, career and past.

The trailer introduces Alex through rehearsals, performances and conversations with people from his past waiting for him. Pascal’s character is portrayed as a classically trained musician focused on his craft rather than fame. According to the film’s synopsis, music has been the defining force in Alex’s life and begins to guide him through a transformative experience. The role places Pascal at the center of a feature film following ensemble projects such as ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’.

Eva Victor as Nadia in ‘Behemoth!’ (Image Source: Searchlight Pictures)

The synopsis of the film reads, “A gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever.” Alex returns to Los Angeles and transitions into film scoring after years of symphonic work across the country. His work on fictional movie scores triggers flashbacks that reveal why he left the city and what ultimately brought him back. The narrative spans 25 years of his life, with Pascal appearing in every scene. It also explores how Alex’s musical journey intersects with his relationships with his father, brother, former partner and fellow cellists.

Pedro Pascal as Alex Serian and Will Arnett as Alex’s brother in ‘Behemoth!’ (Image Source: Searchlight Pictures)

Pascal spoke about the film in a Vanity Fair interview, describing it as “a love letter to music; it’s a love letter to movies,” while emphasizing its themes of family, legacy and healing. To prepare for the role, the actor trained on the cello after filming each day to ensure his performance reflected the skill of a lifelong musician. He also drew on his childhood piano lessons and his interest in film scores during preparation.

Pedro Pascal as Alex Serian playing the cello in ‘Behemoth!’ (Image Source: Searchlight Pictures)

The cast includes Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, Margarita Levieva, Hank Azaria and Will Arnett.Vanity Fair identified Wilde as Carol, Alex’s former partner, and Victor as Nadia, a cellist he meets while working in Dallas. Azaria plays Alex’s father, while Arnett portrays his brother. David Harbour had previously been attached to the project before exiting in January, with Arnett stepping into the role during production.

Olivia Wilde as Alex’s former partner, Carol, in ‘Behemoth!’ (Image Source: Searchlight Pictures)

Gilroy wrote and directed the film following his work on ‘Andor’, ‘Michael Clayton’ and ‘The Bourne Legacy.’ He produced it alongside Sanne Wohlenberg and John Gilroy, with Cameron Chidsey, Katie Goodson, DanTram Nguyen, Jeremy Reitz and Rayne Roberts serving as executive producers. The score features contributions from nine composers, including Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts and Alan Silvestri. Gilroy explained that multiple composers were chosen because each piece of music serves a distinct purpose within the story. Searchlight has positioned ‘Behemoth!’ as a late-year theatrical release, signaling confidence in its awards-season potential and giving audiences a chance to experience its music-driven story on the big screen.