‘CoComelon: The Movie’ reveals first look as SZA, Nicholas Hoult, Ike Barinholtz and more join voice cast

‘CoComelon’ heads to theaters on February 19, 2027, with a star-studded voice cast

‘CoComelon’ is officially heading to the big screen, and the movie adaptation is bringing with it a packed cast full of comedy stars and TV favorites. The upcoming animated feature, titled ‘CoComelon: The Movie’, has now revealed its first-look image while also confirming the actors lending their voices to the colorful world that millions of kids already love. As per TheWrap, among the biggest names attached to the project is SZA, who has been expanding her acting résumé after appearing in ‘One of Them Days’. She will be joined by Ike Barinholtz, fresh off his role in ‘The Studio’, and Nicholas Hoult, whose name has been the talk of the town thanks to ‘Superman’. The voice lineup also includes ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedians Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim, and ‘The Daily Show’ contributor Josh Johnson.

The casting announcements did not stop there. Fans will also hear Matt Friend, known for ‘Family Guy’, Rhys Darby from ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, and Cristo Fernández from ‘Ted Lasso’ voice prominent characters. The younger cast members playing the franchise’s core child characters have also been announced. Connor Esterson will voice JJ, who remains the main face of the ‘CoComelon’ brand. Camden Brooks has been cast as Cody, while Olivia London Leyva will play Nina. Aerina DeBoer rounds out the young lineup as CeCe. The film comes from a collaboration between Moonbug Entertainment, Flywheel Media, Prime Focus Studios, and DreamWorks Animation. Animation duties are being handled by DNEG. Moreover, Universal Pictures is set to release the movie in theaters on February 19, 2027.

At the moment, the studio is keeping the plot under wraps. So far, no story details have been revealed publicly. Kat Good is directing the feature, while Justin Tranter has signed on as executive music producer. The franchise itself has grown at an almost unbelievable pace since first launching in 2006 as a YouTube channel focused on children’s songs and animated educational videos. Back then, nobody could have predicted it would turn into one of the largest preschool entertainment brands on the planet. Over time, ‘CoComelon’ expanded far beyond simple sing-along clips. The series built its identity around helping young children learn basic habits through catchy music and animation.

Episodes cover everything from brushing teeth and cleaning up toys to handling first-day-of-school nerves. That formula has clearly connected with families because the numbers attached to the franchise are massive. The brand is now available in more than 20 languages and reaches audiences in over 80 countries worldwide. Its success also opened the door for multiple spinoffs over the years. Projects like ‘CoComelon Lane’, ‘CoComelon Classroom’, ‘Cody Time’, ‘Nina's Familia’, and ‘JJ's Animal Time’ helped keep the brand growing across streaming and digital platforms.