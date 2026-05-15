MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘CoComelon: The Movie’ reveals first look as SZA, Nicholas Hoult, Ike Barinholtz and more join voice cast

‘CoComelon’ heads to theaters on February 19, 2027, with a star-studded voice cast
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 57 MINUTES AGO
Nicholas Hoult, SZA, and Ike Barinholtz pose for photos (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @nicholashoult; (C) @sza; (R) @ikebarinholtz)
Nicholas Hoult, SZA, and Ike Barinholtz pose for photos (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @nicholashoult; (C) @sza; (R) @ikebarinholtz)

‘CoComelon’ is officially heading to the big screen, and the movie adaptation is bringing with it a packed cast full of comedy stars and TV favorites. The upcoming animated feature, titled ‘CoComelon: The Movie’, has now revealed its first-look image while also confirming the actors lending their voices to the colorful world that millions of kids already love. As per TheWrap, among the biggest names attached to the project is SZA, who has been expanding her acting résumé after appearing in ‘One of Them Days’. She will be joined by Ike Barinholtz, fresh off his role in ‘The Studio’, and Nicholas Hoult, whose name has been the talk of the town thanks to ‘Superman’. The voice lineup also includes ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedians Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim, and ‘The Daily Show’ contributor Josh Johnson.

The casting announcements did not stop there. Fans will also hear Matt Friend, known for ‘Family Guy’, Rhys Darby from ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, and Cristo Fernández from ‘Ted Lasso’ voice prominent characters. The younger cast members playing the franchise’s core child characters have also been announced. Connor Esterson will voice JJ, who remains the main face of the ‘CoComelon’ brand. Camden Brooks has been cast as Cody, while Olivia London Leyva will play Nina. Aerina DeBoer rounds out the young lineup as CeCe. The film comes from a collaboration between Moonbug Entertainment, Flywheel Media, Prime Focus Studios, and DreamWorks Animation. Animation duties are being handled by DNEG. Moreover, Universal Pictures is set to release the movie in theaters on February 19, 2027.

At the moment, the studio is keeping the plot under wraps. So far, no story details have been revealed publicly. Kat Good is directing the feature, while Justin Tranter has signed on as executive music producer. The franchise itself has grown at an almost unbelievable pace since first launching in 2006 as a YouTube channel focused on children’s songs and animated educational videos. Back then, nobody could have predicted it would turn into one of the largest preschool entertainment brands on the planet. Over time, ‘CoComelon’ expanded far beyond simple sing-along clips. The series built its identity around helping young children learn basic habits through catchy music and animation.

Episodes cover everything from brushing teeth and cleaning up toys to handling first-day-of-school nerves. That formula has clearly connected with families because the numbers attached to the franchise are massive. The brand is now available in more than 20 languages and reaches audiences in over 80 countries worldwide. Its success also opened the door for multiple spinoffs over the years. Projects like ‘CoComelon Lane’, ‘CoComelon Classroom’, ‘Cody Time’, ‘Nina's Familia’, and ‘JJ's Animal Time’ helped keep the brand growing across streaming and digital platforms.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Will Smith's first non-franchise movie in years lands massive $70 million deal before filming even begins
MOVIES

Will Smith's first non-franchise movie in years lands massive $70 million deal before filming even begins

Will Smith's next outing would be his first film since the 2024 action movie 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die,' starring alongside Martin Lawrence.
12 hours ago
Brad Pitt’s survival thriller ‘Heart of the Beast’ lands release date amid tough box office clash
MOVIES

Brad Pitt’s survival thriller ‘Heart of the Beast’ lands release date amid tough box office clash

The upcoming film will see Brad Pitt returning to the big screen after the blockbuster hit 'F1' released in the summer of 2025.
15 hours ago
Adam Sandler’s ‘Grown Ups 3’ is officially happening at Netflix after years of rumors
MOVIES

Adam Sandler’s ‘Grown Ups 3’ is officially happening at Netflix after years of rumors

Netflix announces the development of ‘Grown Ups 3’ with Adam Sandler returning as Executive Producer.
20 hours ago
Matt Reeves drops major 'The Batman: Part II' cast update — and we are absolutely stoked
MOVIES

Matt Reeves drops major 'The Batman: Part II' cast update — and we are absolutely stoked

The filmmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, revealing the slate of actors appearing in the sequel.
20 hours ago
Peter Jackson finally opens up on new 'Adventures of Tintin' film after 15-year delay: 'The deal was...'
MOVIES

Peter Jackson finally opens up on new 'Adventures of Tintin' film after 15-year delay: 'The deal was...'

At Cannes, Peter Jackson gave an update about the 'Tintin' film while also discussing his dream project about the Dambusters Raid.
1 day ago
Michael B. Jordan's 'Swapped' breaks Netflix record despite mixed reviews
MOVIES

Michael B. Jordan's 'Swapped' breaks Netflix record despite mixed reviews

'Swapped' breaks Netflix's records with impressive views, while critics remain divided over its ambitious storytelling.
1 day ago
‘Revenge of the Nerds’ and 4 more Donald Gibb movies to watch in tribute to the late actor
MOVIES

‘Revenge of the Nerds’ and 4 more Donald Gibb movies to watch in tribute to the late actor

As Hollywood mourns the loss of a beloved actor, fans are revisiting the unforgettable movies that made him a favorite
2 days ago
‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ is finally heading to Disney+ and here’s when you can watch the hit film from home
MOVIES

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ is finally heading to Disney+ and here’s when you can watch the hit film from home

Pandora’s newest war is heading to streaming as ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ finally gets a Disney+ release following a massive box office run
2 days ago
Disney reveals ‘Camp Rock 3’ release date as Connect 3 makes emotional camp return
MOVIES

Disney reveals ‘Camp Rock 3’ release date as Connect 3 makes emotional camp return

Disney+ sets a release window for 'Camp Rock 3' featuring the return of Jonas Brothers as a famous band Connect 3.
2 days ago
‘Heated Rivalry’ star in talks to join Gracie Abrams and Tom Burke in mysterious new A24 movie
MOVIES

‘Heated Rivalry’ star in talks to join Gracie Abrams and Tom Burke in mysterious new A24 movie

The breakout star of the hockey romance series is reportedly in discussions to join Halina Reijn's A24 film
2 days ago