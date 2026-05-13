‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ is finally heading to Disney+ and here’s when you can watch the hit film from home

Pandora’s newest war is heading to streaming as ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ finally gets a Disney+ release following a massive box office run

Fans who missed seeing ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ on the big screen, or those simply ready for another trip back to Pandora, finally have a streaming date circled on the calendar. Disney has confirmed that the latest chapter in James Cameron’s sci-fi franchise will begin streaming on Disney+ starting June 24. This gives viewers a chance to revisit the Sully family’s newest battle from their own couches. The movie arrived in theaters last December and turned into one of the biggest theatrical events of the year. Now it is preparing for what could be another huge wave of viewership once it lands online. Directed once again by Cameron, the third installment pushes the story into perilous territory compared to the earlier films. This time around, Jake Sully and his family are no longer just trying to survive against human invaders.

They find themselves caught in conflict with a fierce Na’vi group, introducing a more dangerous side of Pandora that audiences had not fully seen before. Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully, while Zoe Saldaña reprises her role as Neytiri. The returning cast also includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, and Trinity Bliss. The latest sequel also welcomed some fresh faces into the franchise. Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis officially joined the ‘Avatar’ universe with new characters. When ‘Fire and Ash’ first hit theaters on December 19, expectations were already sky-high.

The film has now earned roughly $1.4 billion worldwide, making it one of the year’s biggest box office giants. Disney has had a pretty wild run lately, and ‘Avatar’ became the company’s third movie of 2025 to cross the billion-dollar mark globally. The other two titles that pulled off the same feat were ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Zootopia 2’. With ‘Fire and Ash’ adding to the franchise’s box office earnings, Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ movies have now become the highest-grossing film trilogy in Hollywood history. That is not a small achievement by any stretch. The first movie itself made waves at the box office when it arrived back in 2009.

One of the official posters of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' (Image Source: Instagram | @avatar)

The original ‘Avatar’ still holds the title of the highest-grossing movie worldwide, with more than $2.9 billion earned globally across its theatrical runs. Then came ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in 2022, arriving over a decade after the first movie. The sequel pulled in about $2.3 billion worldwide and proved the franchise still had plenty of gas left in the tank. The story is far from over, too. Cameron already has plans mapped out for at least two more sequels. A fourth ‘Avatar’ movie is expected to arrive in 2029, followed by a fifth chapter in 2031.