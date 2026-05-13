MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ is finally heading to Disney+ and here’s when you can watch the hit film from home

Pandora’s newest war is heading to streaming as ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ finally gets a Disney+ release following a massive box office run
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
The official poster of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @avatar)
The official poster of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @avatar)

Fans who missed seeing ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ on the big screen, or those simply ready for another trip back to Pandora, finally have a streaming date circled on the calendar. Disney has confirmed that the latest chapter in James Cameron’s sci-fi franchise will begin streaming on Disney+ starting June 24. This gives viewers a chance to revisit the Sully family’s newest battle from their own couches. The movie arrived in theaters last December and turned into one of the biggest theatrical events of the year. Now it is preparing for what could be another huge wave of viewership once it lands online. Directed once again by Cameron, the third installment pushes the story into perilous territory compared to the earlier films. This time around, Jake Sully and his family are no longer just trying to survive against human invaders.

They find themselves caught in conflict with a fierce Na’vi group, introducing a more dangerous side of Pandora that audiences had not fully seen before. Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully, while Zoe Saldaña reprises her role as Neytiri. The returning cast also includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, and Trinity Bliss. The latest sequel also welcomed some fresh faces into the franchise. Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis officially joined the ‘Avatar’ universe with new characters. When ‘Fire and Ash’ first hit theaters on December 19, expectations were already sky-high.

The film has now earned roughly $1.4 billion worldwide, making it one of the year’s biggest box office giants. Disney has had a pretty wild run lately, and ‘Avatar’ became the company’s third movie of 2025 to cross the billion-dollar mark globally. The other two titles that pulled off the same feat were ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Zootopia 2’. With ‘Fire and Ash’ adding to the franchise’s box office earnings, Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ movies have now become the highest-grossing film trilogy in Hollywood history. That is not a small achievement by any stretch. The first movie itself made waves at the box office when it arrived back in 2009.

The official poster of 'Avatar: Fire & Ash' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @avatar)
One of the official posters of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' (Image Source: Instagram | @avatar)

The original ‘Avatar’ still holds the title of the highest-grossing movie worldwide, with more than $2.9 billion earned globally across its theatrical runs. Then came ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in 2022, arriving over a decade after the first movie. The sequel pulled in about $2.3 billion worldwide and proved the franchise still had plenty of gas left in the tank. The story is far from over, too. Cameron already has plans mapped out for at least two more sequels. A fourth ‘Avatar’ movie is expected to arrive in 2029, followed by a fifth chapter in 2031. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Revenge of the Nerds’ and 4 more Donald Gibb movies to watch in tribute to the late actor
MOVIES

‘Revenge of the Nerds’ and 4 more Donald Gibb movies to watch in tribute to the late actor

As Hollywood mourns the loss of a beloved actor, fans are revisiting the unforgettable movies that made him a favorite
6 hours ago
Disney reveals ‘Camp Rock 3’ release date as Connect 3 makes emotional camp return
MOVIES

Disney reveals ‘Camp Rock 3’ release date as Connect 3 makes emotional camp return

Disney+ sets a release window for 'Camp Rock 3' featuring the return of Jonas Brothers as a famous band Connect 3.
7 hours ago
‘Heated Rivalry’ star in talks to join Gracie Abrams and Tom Burke in mysterious new A24 movie
MOVIES

‘Heated Rivalry’ star in talks to join Gracie Abrams and Tom Burke in mysterious new A24 movie

The breakout star of the hockey romance series is reportedly in discussions to join Halina Reijn's A24 film
7 hours ago
'Voltron': Henry Cavill's live-action film receives another disappointing update after long wait
MOVIES

'Voltron': Henry Cavill's live-action film receives another disappointing update after long wait

After a long wait for the film, Amazon released another disappointing update about the remake of Henry Cavill's 80s Sci-Fi action series, 'Voltron.'
18 hours ago
'The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan adds 'Black Panther' star for major double role and the cast is insane
MOVIES

'The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan adds 'Black Panther' star for major double role and the cast is insane

Nolan has also roped in Travis Scott to play a bard in the movie, reinforcing the oral tradition of 'The Odyssey.'
20 hours ago
5 unforgettable Michael Pennington movies and TV shows that defined the late actor’s career
MOVIES

5 unforgettable Michael Pennington movies and TV shows that defined the late actor’s career

Pennington was inspired to become an actor at an early age after watching Dame Judi Dench's performance in a rendition of William Shakespeare's Hamlet
1 day ago
Inside ‘The Rip’ Controversy: Why Matt Damon, Ben Affleck are getting sued over Netflix’s cop movie
MOVIES

Inside ‘The Rip’ Controversy: Why Matt Damon, Ben Affleck are getting sued over Netflix’s cop movie

The gritty Netflix thriller was hit with a new lawsuit accusing the film of defaming real people who allegedly served as inspiration for it.
1 day ago
Will Anne Hathaway be in 'Princess Diaries 3'? Director shares major update as she hints at 'fun returns'
MOVIES

Will Anne Hathaway be in 'Princess Diaries 3'? Director shares major update as she hints at 'fun returns'

Anne Hathaway was introduced as Mia Thermopolis in 'The Princess Diaries' when it premiered in 2001
2 days ago
‘A Quiet Place’ 3 gets exciting update as Abbott family gears up for another deadly adventure
MOVIES

‘A Quiet Place’ 3 gets exciting update as Abbott family gears up for another deadly adventure

The film will continue the story of the Abbott family, as they face new threats from the murderous aliens in a post-apocalyptic world
2 days ago
Brendan Fraser teases 'Mummy 4' ahead of 2028 release: 'I should probably stop talking...'
MOVIES

Brendan Fraser teases 'Mummy 4' ahead of 2028 release: 'I should probably stop talking...'

Fraser's Rick O’Connell is making a return after a 20-year break as he prepares to battle another mummy in the fourth film of the iconic franchise
3 days ago