Disney reveals ‘Camp Rock 3’ release date as Connect 3 makes emotional camp return

Disney+ sets a release window for 'Camp Rock 3' featuring the return of Jonas Brothers as a famous band Connect 3.

'Camp Rock 3' will be back this summer on Disney. The network recently announced on social media that the "threequel" will be released on both Disney+ and Disney Channel in August. The network also released an official poster alongside the date announcement. As per the movie's synopsis, 'Connect 3,' the fictional band made up of Shane (Joe Jonas), Nate (Nick Jonas), and Jason (Kevin Jonas) will return to Camp Rock after losing the opening act of their reunion tour. The trio will be looking for the next big thing to replace their lost act in the camp, and the ensuing competition causes tensions and tests friendships among the campers. This journey will eventually lead to "surprising alliances, revelations, and romances."

Still from 'Camp Rock 2' (Image Source: Disney | John Medland/ Everett Collection)

The date announcement on social media was accompanied by a poster featuring Jonas Brothers, sporting jackets, and walking into the sunlight. The caption read, "Ready to rock. #CampRock3 premieres this August on Disney+ and Disney Channel." The original 'Camp Rock' movie premiered on Disney in 2008, and was followed by 'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam' in 2010. A teaser released in December 2025 featured the 'Connect 3' returning to the camp. After voice-overs from the original movies, Nick Jonas begins the proceedings as Nate by saying, "Music, friendship, memories," referring to the legendary camp. Shane then claims, "We're back, exactly where we're supposed to be." It all ends with Jason reiterating his complaint from previous movies, "Still no birdhouse."

Ready to rock. #CampRock3 premieres this August on Disney+ and Disney Channel. pic.twitter.com/4CwiwG2Yng — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) May 12, 2026

The network greenlit the threequel in September, 2025. Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato, who played Mitchie in the first two movies, were attached as Executive Producers with the project. The Jonas Brothers also committed to star in the movie. Maria Canals-Barrera, who portrayed Mitchie's mother Connie Torres in the past movies, will also return. No announcement has been made whether Lovato will be reprising her part in the upcoming movie, but considering that Connie is there, it can be assumed that Mitchie will be in the scheme of things.

We're headed back to camp! #CampRock3 is coming summer 2026 to Disney Channel and Disney+. pic.twitter.com/KgpdpkTl6v — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) December 4, 2025

Since being greenlit, the movie has a cast full of young talents who will feature as campers. Liamani Segura would take up the part of the determined Sage, Hudson Stone will portray the part of her brother Desi, Casey Trotter will appear as talented drummer Cliff, Lumi Pollack would enthrall everyone with her turn as cello prodigy Rosie, Brooklynn Pitts will make everyone dance to her tunes as choreo queen Callie, Malachi Barton will steal hearts as camp bad boy Fletch and finally Ava Jean would terrify everyone as the intimidating Madison. According to Parade, Veronica Rodriguez will take up directorial duties, and Eydie Faye is on board as the scriptwriter. Jamal Sims is also attached to the project as a choreographer.