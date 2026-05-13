‘Heated Rivalry’ star in talks to join Gracie Abrams and Tom Burke in mysterious new A24 movie

The breakout star of the hockey romance series is reportedly in discussions to join Halina Reijn's A24 film

Connor Storrie is becoming one of the busiest young actors in the industry, and another major project may already be headed his way. According to Deadline, the ‘Heated Rivalry’ breakout is currently in discussions to join the cast of A24’s upcoming film ‘Please’, which already has Gracie Abrams and Tom Burke attached. The project marks another collaboration between A24 and filmmaker Halina Reijn. Reijn previously directed ‘Babygirl’ and ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’, both of which drew attention for very different reasons. Now, ‘Please’ is shaping up to become her next mystery-packed production, but at this stage, almost nothing has been revealed about the film’s storyline.

Plot specifics are still locked away, and there has been no news about the character Storrie could potentially play if negotiations are finalized. Reijn is not only directing the movie but also writing the screenplay herself. She will produce the feature through her Man Up banner alongside longtime collaborator David Hinojosa. A24 is handling production and financing duties, while Zach Nutman is on board as executive producer. For Storrie, the possible casting could mark another milestone in his career. He quickly rose to fame after ‘Heated Rivalry’ was released, and the series became a major topic of discussion online.

Connor Storrie poses for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @connorstorrieofficial)

The queer hockey romance series, based on ‘Game Changers’ author Rachel Reid’s bestselling novels, marked a breakout moment for both Storrie and his co-star Hudson Williams. The series centers on professional hockey rivals Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, whose relationship develops privately over several years while they remain competing stars in the sport. Season 2 is already moving forward, although an official release date has not been confirmed yet. The project is currently targeting a spring 2027 premiere, with April being viewed as the possible release window if production stays on track. The next chapter of the series will adapt ‘The Long Game’, the sixth novel in Reid’s ‘Game Changers’ collection.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in a poster for 'Heated Rivalry' (Image Source: Instagram | @heatedrivalrycrave)

The book catches up with Shane and Ilya after a decade of them secretly maintaining their relationship while balancing professional careers and public expectations. Tension builds when Ilya becomes more open to revealing the truth, while Shane worries that public attention could hurt his hockey career and reputation. Outside of ‘Heated Rivalry’ and ‘Please’, Storrie is continuing to line up projects at an impressive pace. Earlier this year, news surfaced that he had also joined ‘Peaked’, another A24-backed feature from filmmakers Molly Gordon and Allie Levitan. That means ‘Please’ will be his second collaboration with the studio in a relatively short period of time. Storrie is also expected to appear opposite Melissa McCarthy in ‘Turpentine’, an indie thriller directed by Craig Zobel, who many television fans know from his work on ‘The Penguin’.