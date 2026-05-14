Adam Sandler’s ‘Grown Ups 3’ is officially happening at Netflix after years of rumors

Netflix announces the development of ‘Grown Ups 3’ with Adam Sandler returning as Executive Producer.

Netflix is expanding its collaboration with Adam Sandler. The streaming site will officially be the home of Sandler's highly anticipated threequel, 'Grown Ups 3,' as per TUDUM by Netflix. For years, several speculations have been made regarding the movie's development, but it was not until the 2026 upfront event that Netflix made it official. Sandler will also write the script along with Tim Herlihy. The pair previously penned the story of 'Grown Ups 2,' 'Happy Gilmore 2,' 'Hubie Halloween,' and more. The actor will also produce the venture alongside Jackie Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, and Herlihy. Kevin Grady and Judit Maull are billed as Executive Producers. Kyle Newacheck, known for his work in 'Happy Gilmore 2,' will take up directorial duties for 'Grown Ups 3.'

Still from 'Grown Ups 2' (Image Source: CTMG | Tracy Bennett)

No casting announcements have been made regarding the project. The previous two installments starred Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade, Rob Schneider, and Sandler. The same star cast returns for the third part, or an overhaul may take place, as per the demands of the new story. Because Sandler is involved behind the scenes, it can be assumed that at least his character, Lenny, comes back in some capacity for the third movie.

Still from 'Grown Ups 2' (Image Source: Columbia Pictures)

'Grown Ups', released in 2010, followed a group of five friends who reunite at a family outing during a 4th of July outing. The friends were accompanied by their wives and children, resulting in a memorable trip. The movie grossed $271 million at the global box office, becoming Sandler's second-highest-grossing project at that time. The sequel came out in 2013, where the friends reunited after Lenny moved back to his hometown. The sequel collected $247 million worldwide. The success of these two movies led to speculations that a third may soon be on the way. However, nothing panned out for a long time due to unknown reasons. However, the rumors of a follow-up refused to die down.

The cast has always been keen to return for the third part. "I would love it. We'd love it. Everybody's working on stuff. To be with those guys would be incredible. I had the best time making both those movies, but we don't know what the hell is happening quite yet," Sandller once shared with US Weekly. The update reveals that things have finally fallen into place. It is not surprising that Netflix is on board to stream the third part. In the last decade, Sandler has created many projects for Netflix, like 'Leo,' 'Murder Mystery,' 'Happy Gilmore 2' and 'Hubie Halloween,' most of which have given the streaming giant great returns. 'Grown Ups 3' will hopefully become another glorious chapter of this collaboration.