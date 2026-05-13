Peter Jackson finally opens up on new 'Adventures of Tintin' film after 15-year delay: 'The deal was...'

At Cannes, Peter Jackson gave an update about the 'Tintin' film while also discussing his dream project about the Dambusters Raid.

One of the biggest filmmakers in Hollywood is taking on the endeavor of adapting one of the most iconic comic book series into a film. Peter Jackson recently confirmed that he is working on a new 'Tintin' film script during his rendezvous session at the Cannes Film Festival. "I’ve been working with Fran Walsh on another 'Tintin' script. I was writing it in the hotel room here," he said. "It’s an active, real thing, and I’m getting back into the 'Tintin' world, and I actually love it." The filmmaker received an honorary Palme d’Or at the festival’s opening ceremony. He is best known for making 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy, which won a total of 17 Academy Awards out of 30 nominations, making it one of the most acclaimed film series of all time.

Peter Jackson won an Oscar for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (Image Credit: Oscars | YouTube)

Jackson co-produced the 2011 film 'The Adventures of Tintin,' directed by Steven Spielberg. During the same session, he revealed a pact he made with Spielberg about directing a 'Tintin' film. "The deal was that Steven directs one and I direct another," said Jackson. "Steven did his film, then for 15 years, I haven’t made mine. I feel very awkward about that." Since the New Zealand filmmaker is known for taking his time writing and directing a project, fans might have to wait longer to see the titular character and his dog fighting injustice and solving mysteries.

Still from 2011 'The Adventures of Tintin' (Image Credit: Paramount Pictures | Youtube)

Jackson also discussed his desire to make a film based on Operation Chastise, commonly known as the Dambusters Raid. It was an attack on German dams by a UK Royal Air Force squadron during the Second World War. He called it "an amazing story about invention and solving problems to achieve a goal." The story was already adapted for the silver screen in 1955 by Michael Anderson in 'The Dam Busters.' But Jackson feels the true story was more interesting than what viewers saw in the film. "A lot of that technology was top secret, so they couldn’t put it in the 1950s film," he said. He also shared his opinion on the debated topic of using AI in films. He said, "I don’t dislike it at all. To me, it’s just a special effect. The only thing with AI that’s critical is you don’t AI an actor or somebody without their approval. Just as you can’t adapt a book that somebody has written without owning the rights to the book."