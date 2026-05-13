‘Revenge of the Nerds’ and 4 more Donald Gibb movies to watch in tribute to the late actor

As Hollywood mourns the loss of a beloved actor, fans are revisiting the unforgettable movies that made him a favorite

Donald Gibb, the actor best remembered for playing loud, intimidating, and oddly lovable tough guys across film and television, died at the age of 71. According to TMZ, which spoke with Gibb’s son, Travis, the actor passed away on May 12 at his home in Texas while surrounded by family members and loved ones. The report stated that his death was connected to ongoing health issues, though no exact cause has been publicly disclosed. While Gibb appeared in dozens of movies and television shows over the years, a handful of performances continue to stand out among longtime fans. Here are five films worth revisiting to celebrate his career and remember the unique energy he brought to the screen.

1) 'Revenge of the Nerds'

One role that will always be tied to Donald Gibb’s legacy is Ogre from ‘Revenge of the Nerds’. Released in 1984, the college comedy followed a group of socially awkward students who started their own fraternity after being bullied by the campus jocks. Gibb played Frederick Aloysius Palowaski, though almost nobody called him that. To fans, he was simply Ogre, the loud, aggressive Alpha Beta fraternity brother who terrorized the nerds for much of the movie. The character could have easily become one-note in someone else’s hands, but Gibb somehow made him weirdly funny and unforgettable. The film itself became a hit and later turned into a franchise with multiple sequels. Gibb’s popularity from the movie also helped him become one of Hollywood’s go-to comic heavyweights during that era.

2) 'Bloodsport'

Before mixed martial arts became mainstream entertainment, ‘Bloodsport’ gave action fans one of the wildest underground tournament movies of the decade. Starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, the film centered on Frank Dux, a soldier who secretly traveled to Hong Kong to compete in the dangerous Kumite fighting tournament. Donald Gibb appeared as Ray Jackson, an American martial artist who becomes one of Frank’s closest allies during the competition. Ray was loud, confident, funny, and always ready for a fight. Fans especially remember Jackson’s brutal fight with Chong Li, played by Bolo Yeung, which became one of ‘Bloodsport’s’ most talked-about moments.

3) 'Lost in America'

Not every Donald Gibb role relied on intimidation. In ‘Lost in America’, directed by and starring Albert Brooks, he showcased a softer comedic side that caught the audience off guard. The movie follows a married couple who are fed up with corporate life and decide to leave everything behind for a cross-country road trip. Of course, things do not go according to plan. Somewhere along the way, the pair encounters Gibb’s character, an ex-convict truck driver who initially seems threatening before revealing himself to be unexpectedly helpful. The role was smaller compared to some of his more famous appearances, but it showed that Gibb could bring more than just brute-force to a movie.

4) 'Transylvania 6-5000'

The mid-1980s produced plenty of comedy-horror mashups, and ‘Transylvania 6-5000’ definitely belongs in that category. Written and directed by Rudy De Luca, the film follows two tabloid reporters investigating Frankenstein sightings in modern-day Transylvania. Naturally, things get very weird from there. The movie featured vampires, mummies, werewolves, and a collection of bizarre characters. Donald Gibb appeared as Larry the Wolfman, bringing his trademark physical comedy and lovable awkwardness to the role. Gibb fit perfectly into that energy as he had a real talent for making absurd characters entertaining without trying too hard.

5) 'Hancock'

Years after his cult movie run in the 80s, Gibb continued appearing in studio productions. One of his later-career roles came in ‘Hancock’, the superhero movie starring Will Smith as a reckless and alcoholic superhuman trying to clean up his public image. Directed by Peter Berg, the film also featured Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman, and Eddie Marsan. Gibb appeared briefly as a convict, but even smaller parts like this reminded the audience of his instantly recognizable presence.