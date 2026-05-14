Matt Reeves drops major 'The Batman: Part II' cast update — and we are absolutely stoked

The filmmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, revealing the slate of actors appearing in the sequel.

Matt Reeves gave DC fans the much-needed cast update on 'The Batman - Part II'. The latest comes amid 'Bucky Barns,' aka Sebastian Stan, confirming his part in the sequel. Reeves, on the other hand, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, revealing the slate of actors reprising their roles from the first film. The filming begins in June, and Reeves shared welcome messages to the returning cast on social media.

'The Batman: Part II' will see Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, and Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez. There are more updates in the offing after Reeves signed off with a post of Pattinson's masked vigilante, saying, "More... tomorrow..." It is worth noting that Stan was not mentioned in the earlier list, but has been confirmed after he recently shed light on joining DC. The upcoming list may also include Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance, according to ScreenRant.

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes from 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @imsebastianstan)

Speculations are rife that Stan might be playing Harvey Dent in the film. Aaron Eckhart played the role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' starring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. Ahead of the cast updates, Reeves shared a first-look earlier this month featuring the Batmobile. The 2027 film will be set in the winter. In related news, Reeves had previously weighed in on the antagonist in the upcoming sequel.

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 'The Batman' (Image Source: Instagram | @warnerbrospictures)

"[In] a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn't quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character's sort of arch," Reeves told, according to Variety. "But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the center of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on." He further teased that the villain "never really been done in a movie before." The film opened to positive critical acclaim in 2022, and the major talking point is that the franchise exists under DC Studios' Elseworlds banner, as James Gunn's DCU will have its own version of Batman. 'The Batman - Part II' is officially set to release on October 1, 2027. Also, premiering next year is Gunn's Superman film, 'Man of Tomorrow', currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia. David Corenswet will reprise his role as Clark Kent, aka Superman.