‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 6 Recap: Bombsight holds the secret that could decide Homelander’s dark fate

The episode drops a couple of major twists and a death that fans saw coming, but the focus continues to be on the V-One.

Contains spoilers for 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 6: 'Though the Heavens Fall'

If the previous episode of 'The Boys' Season 5 focused heavily on different members of The Seven, episode 6: 'Though the Heavens Fall' put the spotlight on the V-One compound, and Bombsight (Mason Dye), who finally makes an appearance on the show. His introduction does not necessarily serve as a backdoor pilot to the upcoming prequel, but surely sets the tone for it. The episode drops a couple of major twists, and a death we saw in the offing.

The Legend returns

A still of Paul Reiser as The Legend in 'The Boys' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

In an unexpected appearance, The Legend (Paul Reiser) returns to help The Boys find Bombsight. The third-oldest supe finally shows up when his aging love interest, Golden Geisha (Naoko Mori), is kidnapped from the Vought retirement home by Butcher (Karl Urban) and the group. Bombsight is indeed in possession of the V-One and hands it over to Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). But it isn't without drama as the two supes trade blows, before they reach a compromise. Soldier Boy takes away Bombsight's powers so he can live out his life in full with Geisha.

The Deep kills Noir

Black Noir in a still from 'The Boys' Season 4 (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

This was a move that was coming. After The Deep (Chace Crawford) kills Noir's (Nathan Mitchell) mentor, Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne), the silent assassin gets even when he creates a fish holocaust by damaging a Vought petroleum pipeline in the ocean. That he does so after The Deep singing praises about the pipeline in a PSA makes it part amusing at the same time. But Noir's actions also see it as the sealife holding The Deep responsible for betraying them. Revenge takes center stage as the mariner sees red and kills Noir by stabbing him in the neck. With that, another member of The Seven is dead.

Annie and Hughie survive Oh Father's bellowing

A screenshot of Annie and Hughie from 'The Boys' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

After sharing a tender moment briefly in the episode, Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) focus on the mission at hand, poisoning the Democratic Church of America with a vial of the virus that could drop supes dead. But Oh Father (Daveed Diggs) anticipates their move and engages in some old-fashioned brouhaha with Annie. Hughie threatens to kill the supe by dosing him with the virus, and that sees the latter let them go. Close shave, but for how long?

Sister Sage switches sides

Susan Heyward's Sister Sage in a still from 'The Boys'(Image credit: YouTube | Prime Video)

Not many believed Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) would switch sides after he reveals her plan to cause a massive supe death. She joins The Boys and reveals her grand plan of getting Soldier Boy and Homelander (Antony Starr) to kill each other. But her plot gets foiled when Soldier Boy's love for Clara/Stormfront (Aya Cash) takes priority over his hate for Homelander. What's next is likely to be her death at Homelander's hands.

A still from 'The Boys' Season 4 (YouTube | @primevideo)

'The Boys' Season 5 Ending Explained: What happens to Homelander and Bombsight?

After Soldier Boy and Bombsight reach a compromise, the latter is hit by Soldier Boy's blast and loses his powers. Now a mortal, Bombsight prepares to leave and spend the rest of his days with Geisha, when he's intercepted by Homelander. After learning that Geisha is wearing the Vought tracker necklace, Homelander manages to find their location. But in a massive twist, Soldier Boy hands over the V-One serum to his son, who injects it. The episode ends with Homelander blasting the laser beam full throttle into the night sky, while Butcher asks The Boys to beat a hasty retreat. For now, it is shown that Bombsight is alive and is seen escaping the confrontation. As for Homelander, he finally gets his hands on the elusive compound, and it looks like he is now immortal. This puts a major dent in their plans. Now, they will have to figure out a different way to kill Homelander. Only time will tell what their plans are when 'The Boys' Season 5 drops episode 7 next Wednesday on Prime Video.