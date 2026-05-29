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‘John Rambo’ prequel starring Noah Centineo finally confirms release date — here's what we know so far

Directed by Jalmari Helander, the film serves as an origin story set before Sylvester Stallone's 1982 iconic thriller ‘First Blood’
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Noah Centineo attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)
Noah Centineo attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

One of the most popular characters of action cinema, John Rambo, is officially returning to the silver screen for a high-stakes origin story. Lionsgate announced on Thursday, May 28, 2026, that its upcoming action prequel, titled 'John Rambo', has locked in June 4, 2027, as its theatrical release date, as per Deadline. The project will tell the story of the titular character before the explosive events of 1982's 'First Blood', which changed cinema forever. For the uninitiated, the 'Rambo' franchise followed a highly skilled Vietnam War veteran played by Sylvester Stallone. The debut film focused on the troubled veteran struggling to reintegrate into society after the war. The prequel will dive deep into the violent military experiences and trauma that turned Rambo into a legendary character.

Noah Centineo on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' (Image Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube)
Noah Centineo on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' (Image Credit: YouTube | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

 The film is being directed by Jalmari Helander, the filmmaker known for the 2022 violent action thriller 'Sisu'. 'The Recruit' star Noah Centineo is stepping into the massive tactical boots of the lead character, taking over Stallone's red bandana and the famous 420 J2 stainless steel blade. Sylvester Stallone, who is one of the executive producers of the film, expressed his excitement for the film through a social media post with the caption: "Rambo has been part of my life for a very long time. A character built on resilience, survival, and the scars of war. He’s meant a lot to me and to audiences around the world for decades. Now we’re going back to where his story begins. I’m excited to be executive producing, exploring the early chapter of the man before the legend." 'Stranger Things' favorite character, David Harbour, has joined the project as Major Sam Trautman, the commanding officer portrayed by Richard Crenna in the original films. Other members of the cast include Yao, James Franco, Jason Tobin, Quincy Isaiah, Jefferson White, and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Lionsgate has strategically positioned 'John Rambo' as a premier summer blockbuster anchor for 2027. The film is currently slated to drop just one week after Disney’s 'Star Wars: Starfighter' and two weeks before Sony's highly anticipated animated feature 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse'. The film is backed by producers Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco. Currently, the five films of the franchise have grossed around $819 million at the global box office. 'John Rambo' is well-positioned to take the franchise over the billion-dollar mark.

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