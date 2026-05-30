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When is Star City' Set? Exploring its timeline and 'For All Mankind' connection

With 'Star City' premiering on May 29, and two episodes streaming, the timeline and connection to 'For All Mankind' has been a talking point
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Anna Maxwell Martin in a still from 'Star City' (Cover image credit: Apple TV)
Anna Maxwell Martin in a still from 'Star City' (Cover image credit: Apple TV)

Garnering the buzz is Apple TV's space drama, 'Star City'. The latest space race series premiered May 29 on the streamer with two episodes available to view. Fans who have caught 'For All Mankind' will be mighty keen on watching 'Star City' as the show serves as the spinoff of the former. 'For All Mankind' showrunners Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi return to helm the new series starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Rhys Ifans. Like the mothership show, the series follows the storyline of what may have happened if the Soviet Union won the space race, and continued its deep space explorations.

Rhys Ifans in a still from 'Star City' (Image credit: Apple TV)
Rhys Ifans in a still from 'Star City' (Image credit: Apple TV)

To confirm, 'Star City' is indeed a spinoff of 'For All Mankind'. While the story is not a prequel, it does run at the same time as the first season of the other show — but with a different focal point. 'For All Mankind' focuses on the American side of the space story, while Star City' revolves around Soviet cosmonauts, intelligence officers, and engineers at the heart of their space journey. 'Star City' is set in the Soviet Union in the 1970's though the storyline has been infuenced by the Stalin-era. 'For All Mankind' has seen a slew of time jumps, but according to the showrunners, the new series will not follow the same approach. Per Radio Times, Nedivi said: "We're hopeful [Star City] can continue, and I think if it does, it's not the kind of show that will jump decades. I think we have enough to stay in the '70s and not do those time jumps - just so we also don't have to age our cast like we did in For All Mankind!"

Ifans leds the pack as the Chief Designer, Maxwell Martin as Lyudmilla Raskova, Agnes O'Casey as Irina Morozova, Alice Englert as Anastasia Belikova, Solly McLeod as Sasha Polivanov, Adam Nagaitis as Valya Markelov, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Tanya Markelova, Josef Davies as Sergei Nikulov, and Priya Kansara as Lakshmi. Some of the cast members from 'For All Mankind' are expected to make a cameo in the new series. Nick Murphy, Steve Oster, Andrew Chambliss, Maril Davis, and Ronald D. Moore serves as EPs alongside Nedivi and Wolpert. Episodes 1 and 2 are streaming on Apple TV with new episodes dropping Fridays weekly. The eight-episode series is set for it's finale on July 10.

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