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When does ‘Silo’ Season 3 drop new episodes? Full release schedule, time and more

The latest season of the hit Apple TV series comprises 10 episodes that delve deeper into the mystery of the bunker's origins
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A look at the cast of 'Silo' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Silo)
A look at the cast of 'Silo' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Silo)

'Silo' Season 3 officially premiered on July 3 on Apple TV+. The latest installment of the sci-fi drama, led by Rebecca Ferguson, delves deeper into the mystery of the bunker's origins and the true motives of its leaders. Created by Graham Yost, the series is set in a dystopian world where the survivors of an apocalyptic event live inside an underground bunker called Silo 18. However, they soon start questioning the narrative pushed by the bunker's leaders about what lies outside. The show's third installment begins with the protagonist, Juliette Nichols, experiencing amnesia and realizing that something nefarious is at play. The season premiere also introduced a second timeline that sheds light on what the world was like before it was destroyed by a mysterious catastrophic event.  

A look at Daniel from 'Silo' Season 3 (Image Source: Apple TV | Silo)
A look at Daniel from 'Silo' Season 3 (Image Source: Apple TV | Silo)

Like the last two seasons, 'Silo' Season 3 also includes 10 episodes that will follow a weekly release schedule. The episodes have a runtime ranging from 48 to 62 minutes. Take a look at the release schedule of the third season below: 

Episode 1: 'Who Are You?' - July 3

Episode 2: 'It’s All Good' - July 10 

Episode 3: 'A Dark Web' - July 17 

Episode 4: 'Whatever You Do, Don’t Go Home' - July 24

Episode 5: 'Memory' - July 31

Episode 6: 'The Drive' - August 7 

Episode 7: 'Radio' - August 14 

Episode 8: 'Gray Goo' - August 21 

Episode 9: 'Farewell' - August 28 

Episode 10: 'Troy' - September 4

A still taken from 'Silo' Season 3 (Image Source: Apple TV | Silo)
A still taken from the sci-fi drama series 'Silo' Season 3 (Image Source: Apple TV | Silo)

All episodes of the series will be released at 12 a.m. ET, but Apple TV+ often releases new installments at 9 p.m. ET the previous night. Fans will need a valid subscription to the platform to stay up to date with the dystopian drama. The subscription plan for Apple TV+ is priced at $12.99 per month and $99.99 per year, and both plans offer ad-free access to Apple TV+'s vast library of content. New subscribers are also eligible for a 7-day free trial when they sign up for the first time. 

'Silo' Season 3 is set three months after the events of the second season. In Episode 1, Juliette is appointed as the new mayor of Silo 18 after suffering a near-death accident in the Season 2 finale. She is immensely popular among the bunker's residents, who regard her as a hero for returning from the outside world alive, as they believe it is a toxic wasteland. However, her new position is compromised as she has no memory of her past discoveries about other bunkers and the outside world. She experiences flashbacks about her past encounters with Bernard and the others and begins to wonder if her amnesia is accidental. By the end of the episode, she receives a cryptic message that confirms she is being manipulated by powerful forces in government. Furthermore, the episode introduces a new timeline set in Washington, D.C., which focuses on what happened centuries before the events of the past two seasons. Congressman Daniel Keene and the investigative journalist Helen Drew uncover a political conspiracy tied to the catastrophic event that sent humanity into hiding. 

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