'NCIS' 23 finale sneak peek reveals Kayla Vance's emotional return as team struggles after major loss

The last time the audience saw Kayla, they learned she followed in her father's footsteps and became an NCIS agent herself

'NCIS' Season 23 continues to honor the memory of one of its most beloved characters, Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll). For those unaware, Vance was shot dead in the 500th episode of the series. The loss was a huge blow, as Vance had been a crucial part of the NCIS family for the last 18 seasons. Throughout the season, the show has honored the character in a myriad of ways, and the season finale will be no different. As per TV Line's sneak peek, the season finale will mark the return of Leon Vance's daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace). The last time the audience saw her, it was revealed that Kayla had followed in her father's footsteps and become an NCIS agent herself.

Still of Kayla from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS)

The sneak peek features Kayla alongside Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law). They are both in a car when Jess asks how she has been coping with the loss. "I miss him. Small things most of all. Going to dinner together, movies. You know we used to box together once a month, rain or shine. Haven't been back to that gym since," Kayla says in a heartfelt reply. Jess goes on to comfort Kayla and shares that Vance would be incredibly proud of what she has become. The Special Agent further adds that in many ways, she can understand Kayla's relationship with her father. Similar to Kayla, Jess also had a domineering father who worked as an NCIS agent. "Different office. Same shadow," Jess says. "Are we honoring the legacy? Or trying to outrun it?"

Jess (and Kayla) in the ncis season finale 👀 pic.twitter.com/f0QLNgmzmR — caroline 🩷 (@knightspalmer) May 6, 2026

Kayla was introduced in the show as a kid back in Season 6. After the death of her mother, Jackie, she strayed a bit and was even arrested for shoplifting in Season 15. Kayla also has a brother, Jared, who was last seen at odds with his father about working such a high-risk job. Kayla's last appearance in the show was in the Season 19 episode titled 'First Steps.' She accompanied the team as a trainee on a case involving the death of a Navy SEAL reservist surgeon. Kayla may now be seen helping the team on another case in the season finale, titled 'Sons and Daughters,' which will air on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 8/7c on CBS.

The new installment may provide a glimpse into how Vance's family is mourning his sudden death, as the title suggests. The official logline for the episode reads, "One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn't the work of a lone wolf – a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty." The episode will be directed by Jose Clemente Hernandez and penned by Christopher J. Waild.