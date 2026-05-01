'NCIS' star teases huge twist for Season 23 finale: 'Potential to change...'

A shocking twist looms as 'NCIS' season 23 heads to its finale, with a returning figure hinting at danger that could reshape everything for the team.

'NCIS' season 23 has thrown multiple curveballs at viewers, the hardest of which has been the death of Director Leon Vance in the 500th episode of the series. Vance, played by Rocky Carroll, had been a part of the show for 18 years, being the second-oldest member of the current crew after McGee. Now, Brian Dietzen has teased another twist that would shake things up in the finale. Brian Dietzen told TV Insider at CBS Fest on Wednesday, April 15, "This season was a tumultuous one for our show because of the 500th episode and losing Director Vance. The finale, I’ve got to say, I’m not going to say it’s the same as the 500, but there are echoes of it. And people are not going to want to miss the last, what, five minutes of this show because it has the potential to change a lot within our universe yet again."

A still of Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer (Image Credit: CBS)

The finale, titled 'Sons and Daughters,' airs Tuesday, May 12. As per Matt's Inside Line, Seamus Dever will be back as Gabriel LaRoche in the finale as well. This has raised speculation that the season's climax might revolve around the 'NCIS' team dealing with the Nexus cartel. In last season's finale, it was revealed that LaRoche had been working undercover to bring down the cartel. Since he went underground after the operation, his return means something extremely serious is about to go down. The finale description reads as follows: “One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn’t the work of a lone wolf — a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty.”

Seamus Dever as Gabriel LaRoche in 'NCIS' season 22 (Image Credit: CBS)

The long-running procedural drama has mastered the art of throwing surprises at viewers. So, despite all the predictions going around, fans can expect the unexpected. One of the biggest surprises this season was the revelation of McGee's teenage son. The big twist could be more personal and related to a particular character. 'NCIS' bidding farewell to an important character in the finale is also not unheard of. Gibbs left the team temporarily in season three and permanently in season 19. In season 12, he was shot at the end. Season nine ended with a bomb going off in the Navy Yard. At the end of Season 16, Ziva confessed to faking her death without explaining her actions. Fans had to wait for the next season to get answers. Whether the Season 23 finale will leave fans with a riddle to solve or a death to mourn will be answered on May 12 at 9:00 pm.