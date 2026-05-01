MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'NCIS' star teases huge twist for Season 23 finale: 'Potential to change...'

A shocking twist looms as 'NCIS' season 23 heads to its finale, with a returning figure hinting at danger that could reshape everything for the team.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
A still of the tea at 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
A still of the tea at 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

'NCIS' season 23 has thrown multiple curveballs at viewers, the hardest of which has been the death of Director Leon Vance in the 500th episode of the series. Vance, played by Rocky Carroll, had been a part of the show for 18 years, being the second-oldest member of the current crew after McGee. Now, Brian Dietzen has teased another twist that would shake things up in the finale. Brian Dietzen told TV Insider at CBS Fest on Wednesday, April 15, "This season was a tumultuous one for our show because of the 500th episode and losing Director Vance. The finale, I’ve got to say, I’m not going to say it’s the same as the 500, but there are echoes of it. And people are not going to want to miss the last, what, five minutes of this show because it has the potential to change a lot within our universe yet again."

A still of Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer (Image Credit: CBS)
A still of Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer (Image Credit: CBS)

The finale, titled 'Sons and Daughters,' airs Tuesday, May 12. As per Matt's Inside Line, Seamus Dever will be back as Gabriel LaRoche in the finale as well. This has raised speculation that the season's climax might revolve around the 'NCIS' team dealing with the Nexus cartel. In last season's finale, it was revealed that LaRoche had been working undercover to bring down the cartel. Since he went underground after the operation, his return means something extremely serious is about to go down. The finale description reads as follows: “One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn’t the work of a lone wolf — a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty.”

Seamus Dever as Gabriel LaRoche in 'NCIS' season 22 (Cover Image Credit: CBS)
Seamus Dever as Gabriel LaRoche in 'NCIS' season 22 (Image Credit: CBS)

The long-running procedural drama has mastered the art of throwing surprises at viewers. So, despite all the predictions going around, fans can expect the unexpected. One of the biggest surprises this season was the revelation of McGee's teenage son. The big twist could be more personal and related to a particular character. 'NCIS' bidding farewell to an important character in the finale is also not unheard of. Gibbs left the team temporarily in season three and permanently in season 19. In season 12, he was shot at the end. Season nine ended with a bomb going off in the Navy Yard. At the end of Season 16, Ziva confessed to faking her death without explaining her actions. Fans had to wait for the next season to get answers. Whether the Season 23 finale will leave fans with a riddle to solve or a death to mourn will be answered on May 12 at 9:00 pm.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'Grey's Anatomy' drops bombshell as major doctor is fired ahead of Season 22 finale
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

'Grey's Anatomy' drops bombshell as major doctor is fired ahead of Season 22 finale

Grey Sloan faces a shocking shake-up as a firing, a suspension, and a looming crisis leave key doctors’ futures hanging ahead of the Season 22 finale.
1 day ago
'Grey's Anatomy' Episode 17: What if Lucas and Simone's hookup was not random? Fans have a theory
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

'Grey's Anatomy' Episode 17: What if Lucas and Simone's hookup was not random? Fans have a theory

Social media was buzzing with speculations after Simone and Lucas's hookup scene in the latest episode.
1 day ago
CBS trims episode counts for ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 and three other dramas in fall 2026 lineup
TV

CBS trims episode counts for ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 and three other dramas in fall 2026 lineup

CBS reshuffles its lineup as episode counts shrink for fan-favorite dramas, leaving unexpected gaps and raising questions about what comes next.
1 day ago
NBC drops major update on ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 3 as fans await final six episodes
TV

NBC drops major update on ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 3 as fans await final six episodes

Dr. Oliver Wolf’s future takes a surprising turn as ‘Brilliant Minds’ faces a sudden shake-up, leaving fans guessing about what lies ahead.
1 day ago
Why was there no 'Matlock' episode tonight— and here's when the legal drama will return
TV

Why was there no 'Matlock' episode tonight— and here's when the legal drama will return

Fans were soon disappointed when they tuned in on April 30 for a new 'Matlock' Season 2 episode but found that it did not air.
2 days ago
'NCIS' set to bring back former Inspector General for Season 23 finale and the stakes just skyrocketed
NCIS

'NCIS' set to bring back former Inspector General for Season 23 finale and the stakes just skyrocketed

A former colleague returns as the season nears its conclusion, hinting at an unresolved threat that could push the team into a high-stakes showdown.
2 days ago
Emmy Surprise: 'The Pitt' star switches to supporting category after guest win for Season 1
TV

Emmy Surprise: 'The Pitt' star switches to supporting category after guest win for Season 1

A surprise move from 'The Pitt' fan-favorite star has left all the fans wondering as to why he decided to switch categories.
2 days ago
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 Episode 17 recap: 2 fan-favorites set to exit show and we don't know how to feel
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 Episode 17 recap: 2 fan-favorites set to exit show and we don't know how to feel

The move comes after ABC announced that the stars would be exiting the show in the upcoming May 7 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale.
2 days ago
'Hacks': From Jesse McCartney to Tony Kushner, 5 huge cameos we saw in Season 5
TV

'Hacks': From Jesse McCartney to Tony Kushner, 5 huge cameos we saw in Season 5

'Hacks' Season 5 sees some marquee names playing themselves in the hit Emmy-winning dramedy, including Jesse McCartney and Tony Kushner.
2 days ago
Netflix reveals major update on shark feature 'Under Paris 2' and it's happening sooner than expected
UNDER PARIS (2024)

Netflix reveals major update on shark feature 'Under Paris 2' and it's happening sooner than expected

2024 shark thriller 'Under Paris' was a smash hit on Netflix and starred Bérénice Bejo as the lead, and now we finally have an update on the sequel.
2 days ago