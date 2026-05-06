MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'NCIS' quietly brought back Leroy Jethro Gibbs — and we're sure you did not notice

Mark Harmon's legendary character returned in the penultimate episode of 'NCIS' to help a fellow agent in an unexpected manner.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
(L) A still of Mark Harmon as Gibbs (R) Official poster of 'NCIS' (Cover Image Credit: CBS)
(L) A still of Mark Harmon as Gibbs (R) Official poster of 'NCIS' (Cover Image Credit: CBS)

The latest 'NCIS' episode left fans with more questions than answers, setting up the finale on a morally ambiguous note. The episode, titled 'Deal with the Devil,' is about the pursuit of justice, which often gets lost in legal entanglements. Furthermore, it also featured an emotional tribute to a guest star. CID Director Wayne Rogers, the man responsible for Director Leon Vance's death, finds a loophole and manages to get away, only to be shot dead by a mysterious sniper. Earlier in the episode, Tim McGee and Nick Torres discuss using Gibbs' method to take down Rogers, that is, using a sniper from 1,500 yards. Fans know from the lore that Gibbs killed his family's murderer, Pedro Hernandez, in the same way. Though Mark Harmon's character doesn't appear physically in the episode, there is a hint that he might have worked with Agent Alden Parker to bring justice to Rogers in their own way.

A still of Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs from 'NCIS' (Cover Image Source: X/ @ncisverse)
A still of Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs from 'NCIS' (Image Source: X/ @ncisverse)

Agent Parker is angry and distressed after Rogers cuts a deal with the Justice Department in exchange for vital secret information. The success of this deal means that the corrupt officer will walk free with full immunity. After hearing about this deal, Parker landed in jail because he punched the Assistant District Attorney. His sister, Navy Vice Admiral Harriet Parker, bails him out. When all hope seems lost, Parker tells her about Ricky Quinn, a boy he knew from childhood who would get away with bad behavior because his father was the Chief of Police. However, someone eventually took matters into their own hands and killed him in a hit-and-run after tampering with his car’s alternator. The case further complicates when the Los Verdugos cartel attempts to take Rogers' life. Later, it turns out that the cartel was actually trying to set him free because he knew the location of the missiles they wanted.

A screenshot of Gary Cole from 'NCIS' Season 23, Episode 14 (Cover image credit: YouTube | CBS)
A screenshot of Gary Cole, Katrina Law, and Wilmer Valderrama from 'NCIS' (Image credit: YouTube | CBS)

The 'NCIS' team manages to track the cartel's location and apprehend Rogers. But he has already made another deal with the Justice Department in exchange for more secret intel. As Rogers is being driven to a secret new location, he is killed by a sniper from 4,500 feet away. Harriet gives Parker the news, telling him that the alternator on Rogers' car was tampered with, causing the convoy to stop and creating the opportunity for the sniper. Parker brushes it off, telling her that he doesn't have the skills to make such a shot. Fans of the show know that the one person in Parker's circle who could take that shot is Gibbs. The 'NCIS' Season 23 finale will air on May 12 at 8.00 p.m. ET.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'The Bear': FX announces release date for Season 5 and it's coming sooner than you think
TV

'The Bear': FX announces release date for Season 5 and it's coming sooner than you think

The date is set for serving the final dish amid high-stakes drama, intense kitchen action, and one last shot for Carmy and his team.
5 hours ago
'Going Dutch' axed after 2 seasons and now Fox is left with just one live-action half-hour comedy
TV

'Going Dutch' axed after 2 seasons and now Fox is left with just one live-action half-hour comedy

The network canceled Denis Leary’s quirky military comedy to accommodate its new programming strategy just after two seasons.
6 hours ago
Where is Wade Wilson now? Netflix's ‘Worst Ex Ever’ sheds light on killer sentenced for  double murder
TV

Where is Wade Wilson now? Netflix's ‘Worst Ex Ever’ sheds light on killer sentenced for  double murder

The Netflix true-crime show has been executive-produced by Jason Blum, with Cynthia Childs returning as director, highlighting real-life crime cases.
7 hours ago
Has 'Will Trent' been renewed for Season 5? Everything we know after a dramatic Season 4 finale
TV

Has 'Will Trent' been renewed for Season 5? Everything we know after a dramatic Season 4 finale

Season 4 saw Ormewood becoming Trent's partner, Faith receiving dead animal in the mail, and 2 unexpected deaths, leaving fans with the same question.
9 hours ago
Who was Rif Hutton? Inside 'NCIS' emotional tribute to guest star
NCIS

Who was Rif Hutton? Inside 'NCIS' emotional tribute to guest star

‘NCIS’ honors Rif Hutton in a moving tribute as the episode ends on an emotional note, leaving fans reflecting on the veteran actor's legacy.
9 hours ago
'Will Trent' Season 4 finale kills off another fan-favorite after Amanda Wagner's death
TV

'Will Trent' Season 4 finale kills off another fan-favorite after Amanda Wagner's death

Trent was previously devastated by the death of Deputy Director Amanda Wagner on the ABC show, and now another major character dies in Season 4 finale.
10 hours ago
'The Boys' Season 5: Will Sage die in episode 7? Smartest supe faces major threat from Homelander
THE BOYS (2019)

'The Boys' Season 5: Will Sage die in episode 7? Smartest supe faces major threat from Homelander

All signs point to a potential Sister Sage death at the hands of Homelander in the upcoming episode of 'The Boys,' after her plan went horribly wrong.
12 hours ago
When is Stephen Colbert's last show? 'The Late Show' gears up with star-studded guest list for farewell run
TV

When is Stephen Colbert's last show? 'The Late Show' gears up with star-studded guest list for farewell run

Stephen Colbert's late-night show enters its final stretch of episodes after CBS canceled the talk show; however, it will go out with a bang.
13 hours ago
‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 6 Recap: Bombsight holds the secret that could decide Homelander’s dark fate
THE BOYS (2019)

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 6 Recap: Bombsight holds the secret that could decide Homelander’s dark fate

The episode drops a couple of major twists and a death that fans saw coming, but the focus continues to be on the V-One.
15 hours ago
'NCIS: Origins' 2 Finale Recap: Gibbs-Lala moment takes center stage but a kidnapping sets up major twist
NCIS

'NCIS: Origins' 2 Finale Recap: Gibbs-Lala moment takes center stage but a kidnapping sets up major twist

Gibbs and the crew solve the murder of two teenage boys in the Season 2 finale of 'NCIS: Origins'
15 hours ago