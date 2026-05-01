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'NCIS' set to bring back former Inspector General for Season 23 finale and the stakes just skyrocketed

A former colleague returns as the season nears its conclusion, hinting at an unresolved threat that could push the team into a high-stakes showdown.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
A still from 'NCIS' (Cover image credit: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)
A still from 'NCIS' (Cover image credit: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

'NCIS' Season 23 is just two episodes away from the conclusion, with the penultimate episode set to air on Tuesday. In recent weeks, the long-running procedural drama has taken viewers on a rollercoaster ride, delivering unexpected departures, shocking reveals, and surprise appearances. Fans have witnessed the heartbreaking death of Director Leon Vance, the revelation of McGee’s teenage son, and LL Cool J’s return for a special two-episode arc. Matt's Inside Line has confirmed that another surprise is on the way, as Seamus Dever will also appear as Gabriel LaRoche this season. 

A still of Seamus Dever as Gabriel LaRoche in 'NCIS' season 22 (Image Credit: CBS)
A still of Seamus Dever as Gabriel LaRoche in 'NCIS' season 22 (Image Credit: CBS)

Gabriel LaRoche, the former 'NCIS' Deputy Director, was at the center of the main conflict last season. His rigid, by-the-book approach and concealment of vital information from the team put him at odds with Senior Agent McGee, who was also the prime candidate for his job. McGee suspected LaRoche of hiding something that could put the organization in danger. His hunch was spot on, as LaRoche was indeed hiding something. He was working undercover to dismantle the dangerous Nexus cartel. The mission required him to operate in secrecy, withhold information, and suspect everyone around. The slow-burning clash between McGee and LaRoche continued throughout the season until the explosive finale, when the suspected villain turned out to be a silent hero. Eventually, McGee and the deputy director buried the hatchet.

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee in 'NCIS' (Cover image credit: Paramount)
Sean Murray as Timothy McGee in 'NCIS' (Image credit: CBS)

LaRoche's return in the season 23 finale might be a signal that the 'NCIS' team might have to finish his unfinished work. At the end of last season's finale, LaRoche had resigned from his position and decided to go underground to keep himself safe. His return to 'NCIS' indicates that the storyline could bring back the Nexus cartel angle. The official synopsis of the finale reads, "One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn't the work of a lone wolf." 

A still of the tea at 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
A still of the tea at 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

The attacks might be related to the cartel. This would justify LaRoche's return from underground, since that was his primary operation. Also, bringing a completely new conflict in the finale and resolving it within a single episode is highly unlikely. So a continuation of the cartel storyline, with LaRoche helping the team in the investigation, seems like a fitting finale. The most interesting part of it will be McGee and LaRoche meeting again after their last encounter. 'NCIS' Season 23 finale, titled 'Sons and Daughters,' airs Tuesday, May 12, on CBS.

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