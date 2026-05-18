Michael Fassbender’s South Korean thriller ‘Hope’ sets release window after Cannes premiere

‘The Wailing’ director’s next sci-fi epic with A-list Hollywood and Korean stars will be in the US theaters sooner than expected.

After the global success of ‘The Wailing,’ South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin is returning to the spotlight with an unusual collaboration. Hollywood stars Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are part of his ambitious sci-fi thriller ‘Hope,’ which premiered in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and immediately grabbed attention. As per Variety, the film received a six-minute standing ovation following its screening. A teaser trailer for the film was released online on May 18, giving fans a terrifying glimpse of the isolated coastal town of Hope Harbor, where residents become victims of brutal attacks from extraterrestrial creatures. The film will be released in theaters sometime in the fall of 2026.

Still from the trailer of 'Hope' (Image Credit: Neon)

The teaser heavily leans into Na Hong-jin’s signature style, blending tense moments of silence and psychological dread with explosive action and disturbing imagery. His films are known for creating a mysterious atmosphere that leads to shocking revelations and conclude with unexpected twists. There is no guarantee of a happy ending in Hong-jin’s films, which makes this project even more exciting. Monster and sci-fi films are often accused of following a routine pattern that delivers big-screen spectacle but little intrigue. The official synopsis of ‘Hope’ reads: “In the remote South Korean village of Hope Harbor, police chief Bum-seok and officer Sung-ae are called to find a mysterious creature that has wreaked havoc on the village. In the nearby forest, a coterie of hunters, including Sung-ki, set out to track the beast and find themselves hunted instead. But all is not as it seems, and perceptions can be misleading. What begins as ignorance plants the seed of disaster, escalating through human conflict into a tragedy of cosmic proportions.”

Still from the trailer of 'Hope' (Image Source: Youtube | Neon)

According to Deadline, the real-life couple Fassbender and Vikander are portraying antagonistic characters in the film, adding another layer of intrigue to the already exciting project. ‘Hope’ also features top South Korean talents, including Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and ‘Squid Game’ star Hoyeon. Taylor Russell and Cameron Britton round out the main cast. ‘Hope’ is reportedly one of the most expensive South Korean productions in the country’s cinema history.

A glimpse of HOPE. A new film from Na Hong-Jin starring Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Taylor Russell, and Cameron Britton. Coming to theaters Fall 2026. pic.twitter.com/3ie58xM5Kz — NEON (@neonrated) May 18, 2026

Moreover, Neon has secured distribution rights for North America, the U.K., and Australia, while Mubi bagged rights for Latin America, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Turkey. The positive reaction from Cannes has intensified curiosity about the film, with many early viewers praising Hong-jin’s vision, massive scale, and genre-bending storytelling. ‘Hope’ may replicate the success of Yeon Sang-ho’s ‘Train to Busan,’ which is considered South Korea’s most successful monster film.