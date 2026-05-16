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‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ gets major filming update as director shares first look of iconic villain

Director Jeff Fowler shares a major ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ update as fans begin discussing the movie’s next villain.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Official character poster of animated Sonic (Cover Image Source: Instagram | sonicmovie)
Official character poster of animated Sonic (Cover Image Source: Instagram | sonicmovie)

Director Jeff Fowler has officially finished filming ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’. He confirmed production had wrapped by sharing an update on social media, where he celebrated the end of filming with a confident message about the movie’s quality. “On behalf of this amazing cast/crew, we have filmed the BEST Sonic Movie yet and can’t wait to share,” the filmmaker shared. That is a bold statement considering how massive the franchise has become over the last few years. Alongside the announcement, Fowler posted a behind-the-scenes photo showing himself seated in the director’s chair while holding a figure of Metal Sonic, the robotic villain teased at the end of the third film.

Metal Sonic has been one of the franchise’s most requested characters for years. The evil robotic copy of Sonic has appeared throughout the video game series and remains one of the blue hedgehog’s most recognizable enemies. Ever since the post-credits tease in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’, fans suspected the fourth movie would finally bring the character into the spotlight in a major way. For now, though, Paramount is keeping story details tightly locked away. The studio has not released an official synopsis, and cast members have stayed quiet about where the story heads next. Still, the returning lineup alone has already generated major excitement. Ben Schwartz is once again leading the franchise as the voice of Sonic, while Jim Carrey is expected to return as fan-favorite Doctor Robotnik.

The cast also includes Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Kristen Bell, Ben Kingsley, Matt Berry, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Nick Offerman, Richard Ayoade, and Lee Majdoub. Meanwhile, the franchise has turned into one of Hollywood’s most dependable box office machines. When ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ arrived in theaters in 2020, it became a huge commercial hit. The movie earned over $319 million worldwide and briefly held the North American record for the highest-grossing video game adaptation. Then came ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’, which pushed the franchise even further. The sequel crossed $400 million globally and proved that the first film’s success was not just beginner’s luck. But the third installment really kicked things into another gear. 

Released in December 2024, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ became the highest-earning film in the series. The movie pulled in roughly $218 million domestically and more than $422 million worldwide. Those numbers helped push the entire franchise past the $1 billion mark globally. Now the pressure shifts toward ‘Sonic 4’. With Metal Sonic apparently entering the picture and expectations higher than ever, fans will likely expect the movie to top everything that came before it. No small task there. Still, Fowler’s confidence suggests the creative team believes they have something special ready for audiences. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2027. 

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