When and where to watch 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'? Critics label John Travolata's Cannes premiere a dud

While the film was a dear-to-heart project for Travolta, the critics reviews were less pleasant with some labeling it a dud

One of the highlights of this year's Cannes was John Travolta's directorial debut with 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'. The family adventure drama had its world premiere at the Film Festival, in a non-competitive section. Inspired by the '97 kids book of the same name, the 'Grease' star wrote for his son, he later took it up a notch with a live-action adaptation. The film explores the golden age of aviation and stars Clark Shotwell, Eviston-Quinnett, Ella Bleu Travolta, and Olga Hoffmann, with Travolta serving as the Older Jeff/Narrator.

A still from 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach (Image credit: Apple TV)

While the film was a dear-to-heart project for Travolta, the critics reviews were less pleasant with some labeling it a dud. The movie's reviews ranged from mixed to mediocre, though it was in non-competitive feature. 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' is set to release May 29 on Apple TV+. THR called it a "weird but endearing wallow in mid-century modern nostalgia". Variety noted it as a "slim and winning Boyhood reverie," while Roger Ebert was more blunt: "It’s a gift that Travolta made for himself and his family, something he likely wanted to leave as a part of his legacy. That doesn’t make it a good movie."

A still from 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach (Image credit: Apple TV)

The logline reads, "Young airplane enthusiast Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime. Between airline meals, charming flight attendants (played by Ella Bleu Travolta and Olga Hoffmann), unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers, and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy’s future." In related news,Travolta was awarded a surprise Palme d’Or honor at Cannes. Overwhelmed by the unexpected recognition, the star turned emotional, and said, “Surprise completement!” in French while the audience erupted into a heartwarming applause. "I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected." On the reviews front, 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' may have been panned by critics, but that doesn't make it an entirely damp squib. A classic example from the recent past is 'Michael'. The biopic on the 'King of Pop' opened to belowpar reviews from critics, but was a sensational hit with fans. It remains to be seen if Travolta's maiden directorial venture experiences something similar.