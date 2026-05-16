MEAWW Entertainment Logo

When and where to watch 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'? Critics label John Travolata's Cannes premiere a dud

While the film was a dear-to-heart project for Travolta, the critics reviews were less pleasant with some labeling it a dud
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 7 MINUTES AGO
John Travolta in a still from 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' (Cover image credit: Apple TV)
John Travolta in a still from 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' (Cover image credit: Apple TV)

One of the highlights of this year's Cannes was John Travolta's directorial debut with 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'. The family adventure drama had its world premiere at the Film Festival, in a non-competitive section. Inspired by the '97 kids book of the same name, the 'Grease' star wrote for his son, he later took it up a notch with a live-action adaptation. The film explores the golden age of aviation and stars Clark Shotwell, Eviston-Quinnett, Ella Bleu Travolta, and Olga Hoffmann, with Travolta serving as the Older Jeff/Narrator.

A still from 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach (Image credit: Apple TV)
A still from 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach (Image credit: Apple TV)

While the film was a dear-to-heart project for Travolta, the critics reviews were less pleasant with some labeling it a dud. The movie's reviews ranged from mixed to mediocre, though it was in non-competitive feature. 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' is set to release May 29 on Apple TV+. THR called it a "weird but endearing wallow in mid-century modern nostalgia". Variety noted it as a "slim and winning Boyhood reverie," while Roger Ebert was more blunt: "It’s a gift that Travolta made for himself and his family, something he likely wanted to leave as a part of his legacy. That doesn’t make it a good movie."

A still from 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach (Image credit: Apple TV)
A still from 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach (Image credit: Apple TV)

The logline reads, "Young airplane enthusiast Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime. Between airline meals, charming flight attendants (played by Ella Bleu Travolta and Olga Hoffmann), unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers, and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy’s future." In related news,Travolta was awarded a surprise Palme d’Or honor at Cannes. Overwhelmed by the unexpected recognition, the star turned emotional, and said, “Surprise completement!” in French while the audience erupted into a heartwarming applause. "I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected."  On the reviews front, 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' may have been panned by critics, but that doesn't make it an entirely damp squib. A classic example from the recent past is 'Michael'. The biopic on the 'King of Pop' opened to belowpar reviews from critics, but was a sensational hit with fans. It remains to be seen if Travolta's maiden directorial venture experiences something similar.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ gets major filming update as director shares first look of iconic villain
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG (2020)

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ gets major filming update as director shares first look of iconic villain

Director Jeff Fowler shares a major ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ update as fans begin discussing the movie’s next villain.
7 hours ago
‘James Bond’: 5 actors who could lead Amazon’s new 007 era, including Jacob Elordi and Henry Cavill
MOVIES

‘James Bond’: 5 actors who could lead Amazon’s new 007 era, including Jacob Elordi and Henry Cavill

Amazon MGM Studios begins the search for the next 'James Bond' as speculation grows around several major Hollywood contenders.
1 day ago
‘The Batman: Part II’ director confirms cast as Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan join the action
MOVIES

‘The Batman: Part II’ director confirms cast as Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan join the action

Matt Reeves teases new additions to the ‘Batman: Part II’ cast as fans speculate Scarlett Johansson’s role may be related to Harvey Dent’s story
1 day ago
‘CoComelon: The Movie’ reveals first look as SZA, Nicholas Hoult, Ike Barinholtz and more join voice cast
MOVIES

‘CoComelon: The Movie’ reveals first look as SZA, Nicholas Hoult, Ike Barinholtz and more join voice cast

‘CoComelon’ heads to theaters on February 19, 2027, with a star-studded voice cast
1 day ago
Will Smith's first non-franchise movie in years lands massive $70 million deal before filming even begins
MOVIES

Will Smith's first non-franchise movie in years lands massive $70 million deal before filming even begins

Will Smith's next outing would be his first film since the 2024 action movie 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die,' starring alongside Martin Lawrence.
1 day ago
Brad Pitt’s survival thriller ‘Heart of the Beast’ lands release date amid tough box office clash
MOVIES

Brad Pitt’s survival thriller ‘Heart of the Beast’ lands release date amid tough box office clash

The upcoming film will see Brad Pitt returning to the big screen after the blockbuster hit 'F1' released in the summer of 2025.
2 days ago
Adam Sandler’s ‘Grown Ups 3’ is officially happening at Netflix after years of rumors
MOVIES

Adam Sandler’s ‘Grown Ups 3’ is officially happening at Netflix after years of rumors

Netflix announces the development of ‘Grown Ups 3’ with Adam Sandler returning as Executive Producer.
2 days ago
Matt Reeves drops major 'The Batman: Part II' cast update — and we are absolutely stoked
MOVIES

Matt Reeves drops major 'The Batman: Part II' cast update — and we are absolutely stoked

The filmmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, revealing the slate of actors appearing in the sequel.
2 days ago
Peter Jackson finally opens up on new 'Adventures of Tintin' film after 15-year delay: 'The deal was...'
MOVIES

Peter Jackson finally opens up on new 'Adventures of Tintin' film after 15-year delay: 'The deal was...'

At Cannes, Peter Jackson gave an update about the 'Tintin' film while also discussing his dream project about the Dambusters Raid.
3 days ago
Michael B. Jordan's 'Swapped' breaks Netflix record despite mixed reviews
MOVIES

Michael B. Jordan's 'Swapped' breaks Netflix record despite mixed reviews

'Swapped' breaks Netflix's records with impressive views, while critics remain divided over its ambitious storytelling.
3 days ago