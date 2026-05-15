‘The Batman: Part II’ director confirms cast as Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan join the action

Matt Reeves teases new additions to the ‘Batman: Part II’ cast as fans speculate Scarlett Johansson’s role may be related to Harvey Dent’s story

‘The Batman: Part II’ is slowly starting to take shape, and director Matt Reeves has decided to reveal new casting additions in a playful way. Instead of dropping a statement, Reeves has been posting cryptic announcements on X, giving fans little breadcrumbs as production on the sequel moves forward in the United Kingdom. The biggest surprise for many fans came when Reeves confirmed that Scarlett Johansson will officially appear in the movie alongside Robert Pattinson. Reeves shared a clip of Johansson from her 2013 sci-fi film ‘Under the Skin’ and wrote, “Next exit, Gotham… Welcome.” Naturally, people immediately started theorizing about who Johansson might be playing.

While the studio has not yet confirmed her role publicly, many online theories point toward Gilda Dent, the wife of Harvey Dent. The speculation mainly comes from the fact that another newly confirmed cast member, Sebastian Stan, is reportedly set to portray Harvey Dent himself. Reeves welcomed Stan to the project with another Gotham-themed social media post, writing, “In a Gotham state of mind… Welcome.” If Stan really is playing Harvey Dent, also known as Two-Face, then the sequel could finally introduce one of Gotham’s most famous tragic villains in full form. Things get even more interesting with the addition of Charles Dance. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star is believed to be portraying Charles Dent, Harvey’s father.

In a Gotham state of mind... Welcome. 🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/K3bCD83zCI — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) May 14, 2026

Reeves has also brought in Brian Tyree Henry, whose résumé already includes ‘Joker’ and ‘Eternals’, along with German actor Sebastian Koch from ‘Homeland’ and ‘A Good Day to Die Hard’. Their roles remain under wraps for now, which of course only makes people more curious. A few familiar faces from the first movie are also returning. Jayme Lawson is back as Mayor Bella Reál, while Gil Perez-Abraham will once again appear as Officer Martinez. Meanwhile, Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne, joined by Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, better known as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Reeves has been extremely careful about revealing information about the plot, but he has dropped a few clues.

Earlier, the director posted an image teasing the Batmobile alongside the caption “SnowTires.” Many fans interpreted it as a hint that at least part of the movie will take place during winter. Reeves has also spoken briefly on a red carpet with Josh Horowitz about the direction of Bruce Wayne’s character arc in the sequel. According to the filmmaker, the first movie spent most of its time focusing on Batman himself. Bruce Wayne, meanwhile, remained somewhat emotionally shut off and disconnected from the public side of his identity. This time, Reeves wants to spend more time with the man underneath the mask. ‘The Batman: Part II’ is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.