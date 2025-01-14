A familiar face from 'Squid Game' starred in one of the best zombie films of all time

The actor in question is one of the most sought-after stars in the South Korean industry, celebrated for a zombie movie.

While 'Squid Game' Season 2 introduced fans to a slew of new and intriguing characters, there is still one actor who is hogging maximum limelight despite having a very short screen time. The actor in question is one of the most sought-after stars in the South Korean industry. His acting chops in a highly celebrated zombie movie not only shot him to international fame but also cemented his position as a force to be reckoned with. So, who is he?

It's none other than Gong Yoo, who plays the character of the charismatic yet psychotic salesman in 'Squid Game.' His zombie movie, 'Train to Busan', garnered immense praise given its relentless energy and emotional depth. The film follows Seok-woo, a workaholic father trying to escape a zombie outbreak with his young daughter, Su-an, as per Slashfilm.

Unlike typical zombie films, 'Train to Busan' combines intense apocalyptic tension with emotional moments, which highlights the devastation of loved ones transforming into zombies. The movie has fast-paced editing and handheld shots, which adds to its cinematic brilliance. The zombies are portrayed as fast and bloodthirsty, which heightens the tension as the characters fight for survival in the claustrophobic speeding train. The film's emotional core, especially in its moving finale, is a true jerker, which will leave you with a tear or two.

Coming back to 'Squid Game,' Gong-yoo, played the character of the unnerving salesman in the show. The actor's stellar acting has to be one of the highlights of the much-anticipated Season 2. One of the most heart-thumping scenes has Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) facing off against the Salesman in a tense game of Russian roulette, as per reports.

The salesman, who shares his grim backstory of working in the games since a young age, loads the gun and takes turns with the protagonist, but Gi-hun's luck from Season 1 prevails, and he survives all the rounds. With one round left, a shocking twist occurs as the salesman, refusing to back down or kill Gi-hun to win, accepts his fate and shoots himself. His skilled acting not only sends shivers down the spine but also sets the tone for the season to unfold.

On the work front, Gong-yoo is all set to appear in a new drama titled 'Slowly, Intensely,' as per CNA Lifestyle. The filming for the highly anticipated show has already begun, which will also star Song Hye-kyo. Set against the backdrop of the 1960s and 70s broadcasting industry, the series is written by acclaimed screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung, who previously collaborated with Hye-kyo on 'The World That They Live In' and 'That Winter, The Wind Blows.' Directed by Lee Yoon-jung, 'Slowly, Intensely' will have 22 episodes and will be made against a whopping production budget of $47.8 million.