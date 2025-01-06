'Squid Game' just set a new record no other show has done — not even 'Stranger Things'

Here's how ‘Squid Game’ managed to pull of a global feat that ‘Stranger Things’ is yet to achieve

We know fans are desperately waiting for 'Stranger Things' 5 but all that waiting raises one question; have people moved on? While anticipation can build excitement, it can also make fans lose interest, especially with so many new and exciting shows around, with similar premises and storylines. However, 'Squid Game' has shown that a long break doesn’t have to be a bad thing. After a three-year hiatus, the hit show returned with its second season and achieved something 'Stranger Things' hasn’t been able to do. But this also could give hope for it to better with Season 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squid Game (@squidgamenetflix)

When 'Squid Game' Season 2 premiered, it debuted at No.1 in all 93 countries where Netflix is available, making history. No other Netflix original TV show has ever managed to do that, as reported by Comic Book Resources. The final viewership numbers aren’t in yet, but this achievement alone proves just how massive the show is and continues to be. Its nail-biting plots (or plot twists rather) and dark premise clearly stuck with fans the first around, and that connection hasn't faded. I mean, sure, 'Stranger Things' is undeniably one of a kind and definitely paved the way for something new, but it has never pulled off a universal debut like this. Fans worldwide were tuned in to 'Squid Game' as soon as it returned and that kind of excitement shows how much the series means to people and how its intense storytelling continues to stand out in a crowded market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Of course, returning after such a groundbreaking first season isn’t easy. 'Squid Game' Season 1 set a sky-high standard, delivering 2.2 billion viewing hours globally across nine episodes. Season 2, with only seven episodes, faces an uphill battle to match those numbers. This is partly because new fans typically start with the first season, which boosts its numbers while later seasons might not see the same bump. 'Squid Game' Season 2 isn’t perfect, though. Critics have pointed out that some of its storylines feel a bit scattered compared to the tightly woven narrative of Season 1, as reported by Netflix Life. A few plot threads don’t seem to go anywhere, and the season ends abruptly, leaving much of the story to be continued in Season 3. This approach, while common nowadays, can feel frustrating to fans hoping for a more complete season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squid Game (@squidgamenetflix)

Still, even with these issues, 'Squid Game' has pulled it off another time and delivered quality entertainment. Even the filler material is better than what we get from most other shows. While Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter gave Season 2 a lower score of 63 percent compared to Season 1’s 83 percent, 63 is still good. It's safe to say that even when 'Squid Game' isn’t at its best, it’s still better than most series out there. Season 2 also goes deeper into the characters and sets up what promises to be an explosive third season. Even if the pacing feels a bit off at times, the emotional weight and drama can keep us going. 'Squid Game' is still one of Netflix’s strongest offerings, showing that a great story can withstand the pressure of sky-high expectations.

A screenshot of Jung Bae, who plays Gi-hun's friend in 'Squid Game' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

As 'Stranger Things' prepares to return, it has a lot to prove. The delay between seasons may test its ability to recapture the magic that made it a global hit. 'Squid Game' has now already shown that fans can remain loyal even after a long wait if the story delivers. While 'Stranger Things' remains is still one of our favorite shows, its upcoming season will need to compete not just with other shows but with the nostalgia and hype it has built over time. Whether it can match the global dominance and record-breaking achievements of 'Squid Game' is a question only time will answer, but the competition between these two Netflix giants is surely making for an exciting era in television history.