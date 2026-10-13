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When does ‘The Lowdown’ Season 2 premiere?  Release schedule, episode guide, and more

Ethan Hawke returns as Tulsa’s unconventional investigator in a new mystery involving a missing prison inmate, and a surprising reunion.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon in a still from 'The Lowdown' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)
Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon in a still from 'The Lowdown' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

Ethan Hawke returns as Tulsa’s self-described "truthstorian" in 'The Lowdown' Season 2. FX has released the official trailer for Sterlin Harjo’s noir series, introducing new cast members, a missing-person case, and a family secret that could reshape Lee Raybon’s life. Tommy Lee Jones and Betty Gilpin join the returning ensemble for the eight-episode season.

'The Lowdown' Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu in the United States. International viewers can watch the series on Disney+. The season begins with two episodes on premiere day. New episodes will then arrive every Wednesday through November 25. One of the major reveals from the trailer is Tommy Lee Jones as Lee’s father, who returns after Lee previously told his daughter, Francis, that he had died years earlier. The trailer also teases the show's crime-driven story and its blend of mystery, dark humor, and family drama.

Betty Gilpin as Ginger in a still from 'The Lowdown'
Betty Gilpin as Ginger in a still from 'The Lowdown' (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

Ethan Hawke reprises his role as Lee Raybon. The returning cast also includes Keith David, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kaniehtiio Horn, Rafael Casal, and Michael Hitchcock. New additions include Tommy Lee Jones, Betty Gilpin, Austin Amelio, Martha Plimpton and Clifton Collins Jr. Gilpin plays Ginger, a public defender who approaches Lee for help after one of her clients disappears from a state penitentiary.

Season 1 followed Lee as he investigated the mysterious death of Dale Washberg, played by Tim Blake Nelson. In Season 2, his next case begins when Ginger asks him to look into her missing client. Lee's professional life also takes a turn when Marty, played by Keith David, becomes managing editor of the Heartland Press. Below is the full release schedule:

Tommy Lee Jones as Lee Raybon Sr. in a still from 'The Lowdown'
Tommy Lee Jones as Lee Raybon Sr. in a still from 'The Lowdown' — (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

October 14, 2026: Episodes 1- 'The Rupidoop' and Episode 2- 'Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound'

October 21, 2026: Episode 3- 'Truth's Easy'

October 28, 2026: Episode 4- 'Raw Milk'

November 4, 2026: Episode 5- 'A Dog with Two Tails'

November 11, 2026: Episode 6- 'Leaving and Coming Back'

November 18, 2026: Episode 7- 'Hot Weeners!'

November 25, 2026: Episode 8- 'The Tower'

Sterlin Harjo created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside Garrett Basch, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau, and Scott Teems. Harjo previously told TV Insider, "we see this going on for a few more seasons, hopefully, with luck, and everyone puts it out there and loves it. But yeah, it’ll keep going and, I think that each season would be its own chapter..." Hawke has also discussed the goal of creating a satisfying narrative that leaves viewers interested in what comes next. 

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