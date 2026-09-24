MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Gremlins 3’ set to return after more than 35 years but fans still have a long wait ahead

The film was originally scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2027, but its release has now been delayed
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from the ‘Gremlins 3’ teaser (Cover Image Source: X | @warnerbros)
A still from the ‘Gremlins 3’ teaser (Cover Image Source: X | @warnerbros)

Warner Bros. has dropped a sneak peek of ‘Gremlins 3,’ and it's set to hit theaters on October 6, 2028. The film was originally scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2027, but its release was pushed back by nearly a year. The news was announced on Wednesday, along with a teaser, and the caption read, "10.6.28. Only In Theaters." The 11-second clip featured a quick shot of a Mogwai and ended with the new release date being revealed.

Chris Columbus takes charge as the writer and director of the film, working alongside Hannah Marks, who writes the script from a draft by Columbus, Zach Lipovsky, and Adam Stein. Steven Spielberg returns as an executive producer, working with Eleanor Columbus from Maiden Voyage. Meanwhile, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario take on production duties for Amblin Entertainment, collaborating with Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe of 26th Street Pictures. Columbus, best known for directing ‘Home Alone’ and the first two ‘Harry Potter’ films, originally crafted the script for the 1984 film ‘Gremlins.’ The plot, official title, and cast details remain under wraps.

On another note, shifting the release date places ‘Gremlins 3’ in a time slot Warner Bros. has found success with before. The studio had major success with ‘Joker,’ which opened in early October and went on to earn $1.078 billion globally. Meanwhile, Paramount has no scheduling conflicts for either the original November 19, 2027, release date or the new October 6, 2028, slot. This delay comes amid Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger with Paramount. However, Collider notes that the merger did not influence the date changes for ‘Gremlins 3’ or DC’s puppet-animated film ‘Dynamic Duo.’ The latter will now hit theaters three months later than initially planned, moving from June 20 to September 22, 2028.

A still from the ‘Gremlins 2’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers)
A still from the ‘Gremlins 2’ trailer (Image Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment)

As for ‘Gremlins 3,’ it marks the franchise’s return to live-action since ‘Gremlins 2: The New Batch’ came out in 1990. Joe Dante was at the helm of both earlier films, but is not involved in the latest venture. More than 30 years have passed since the last movie hit theaters. Since then, the only new entry in the franchise has been the animated prequel ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,’ which aired on HBO Max for two seasons from 2023 to 2025. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav first confirmed the upcoming film in 2025 during an investor call, as per Variety, and more details about the story and cast are expected to emerge as production progresses.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Dynamic Duo’ gets major casting news as DC changes its release plans
MOVIES

‘Dynamic Duo’ gets major casting news as DC changes its release plans

‘Dynamic Duo’ has locked in its Robin and Red Hood cast along with a new release date
40 minutes ago
‘Sherlock Holmes’ star joins Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster’s new thriller
MOVIES

‘Sherlock Holmes’ star joins Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster’s new thriller

Scarlett Johansson, Jacob Elordi, and Ari Aster are teaming up with 'Black Rabbit' actor for A24’s mysterious new thriller 'Scapegoat.'
9 hours ago
Where to watch 'The Invite'? Olivia Wilde's comedy sets streaming date
MOVIES

Where to watch 'The Invite'? Olivia Wilde's comedy sets streaming date

Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton star in A24’s 'The Invite,' a dinner party that takes an unexpected turn.
10 hours ago
Brad Bird’s ‘Ray Gunn’ gets limited theatrical release ahead of Netflix debut
MOVIES

Brad Bird’s ‘Ray Gunn’ gets limited theatrical release ahead of Netflix debut

Brad Bird’s long-awaited 'Ray Gunn' has released its first trailer, with the animated sci-fi noir set for theaters and Netflix.
12 hours ago
'Avengers: Endgame Encore' footage leaks online with major 'Doomsday' surprise
MOVIES

'Avengers: Endgame Encore' footage leaks online with major 'Doomsday' surprise

A familiar ending takes an unexpected turn as fans debate what the added scenes mean for Marvel’s next crossover.
12 hours ago
Nathan Fielder’s ‘You Can See Everything’ sets release date in unsettling new trailer
MOVIES

Nathan Fielder’s ‘You Can See Everything’ sets release date in unsettling new trailer

The new trailer shows Elizabeth Holmes facing uncomfortable questions from Nathan Fielder and his crew.
13 hours ago
What happened to Woody in 'Toy Story 5'? Beloved cowboy’s fate revealed as the film nears Disney+ streaming
MOVIES

What happened to Woody in 'Toy Story 5'? Beloved cowboy’s fate revealed as the film nears Disney+ streaming

Woody faces a new challenge as Bonnie grows up, with 'Toy Story 5' bringing the beloved cowboy back for another emotional adventure to test his fate.
14 hours ago
Does Odin die? ‘The Heart of the Beast’ ending explained as Brad Pitt’s James fights to survive
MOVIES

Does Odin die? ‘The Heart of the Beast’ ending explained as Brad Pitt’s James fights to survive

'Heart of the Beast' sees James and his loyal combat dog fight to survive after a plane crash leaves them stranded
1 day ago
‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ almost had a major X-Men villain before Jean Grey
MOVIES

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ almost had a major X-Men villain before Jean Grey

Chris McKenna just revealed how many versions of this villain never made it to screen
2 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday’ allegedly leaks online months before release, but there’s a catch
MOVIES

Avengers: Doomsday’ allegedly leaks online months before release, but there’s a catch

A viral claim about a 4K ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ leak has one detail that changes everything
2 days ago