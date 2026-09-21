Did ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ really get leaked online? Here’s what you need to know

A viral claim about a 4K ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ leak has one detail that changes everything

Marvel has faced this situation in the past, and the internet never forgets. In 2009, an unfinished version of ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ found its way online a month before its official release. The person behind the leak ended up with a federal prison sentence, proving that movie leaks are illegal. Fast forward ten years, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ had its own issue when footage full of spoilers appeared online over a week before it was set to hit theaters in 2019. This led the Russo brothers to start their #DontSpoilTheEndgame campaign. So now, when whispers of a new Avengers movie leaking begin to spread, fans know they should pay attention.

A still from the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

This is why rumors about this weekend’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ caught fire so quickly when a claim surfaced about a social media post. According to Comic Book Movie, it said that a “reputable P2P uploader” somehow got their hands on a 2160p screener copy of the movie. And this is happening almost three months before its scheduled release on December 18. But the file reportedly lacks audio, as the post itself mentioned. Not only that, another detail added fuel to the rumor mill: an image allegedly showing Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in battle against damaged Sentinels, which was examined by Cosmic Book News using an AI-detection tool. Interestingly, it showed a 0% chance of being AI-generated or a deepfake. While the findings are clear, they don’t definitively prove that the image is actual leaked footage. A detector can dismiss AI manipulation but can’t verify origin.

Moreover, much of what’s depicted in the image aligns with elements Marvel already showcased in its official D23 trailer, which amassed 503 million views within 24 hours. What would truly clarify the situation remains absent: there’s no confirmed runtime, file origin, studio watermark, or independent verification. Reports say ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ only recently finished reshoots and will likely stay in post-production until November. This makes it improbable for a complete and final version to be circulating at this stage.

A still from the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

The Russos have not said anything about the claim, but this is not new for them. Joe Russo has mentioned they built spoiler defenses for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ due to past experiences with Marvel films. He shared this strategy with Deadline before filming began. For fans wanting new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ clips, there’s an official way: ‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ hits theaters on September 25, featuring fresh footage from ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ So, did a full version of the upcoming movie really leak? Nothing verified says it did. Right now, what’s out there is a partial file without any sound, which could not pass AI detection and is loaded with rumors.